Hamburg International Airport Closed after Children Taken Hostage

5 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

An ongoing armed hostage situation is unfolding at the fifth busiest international airport in Germany, Hamburg.

Shots were fired at Hamburg International Airport and the Hamburg Police SWAT Team is trying to get an armed hostage situation with two children as the hostage under control.

The alleged gunman Gunman at Germany’s Hamburg Airport was able to drive his vehicle on the tarmac of the airport and fired at least 2 shots into the air before parking his car underneath a Lufthansa plane.

It appears this is a domestic situation gone out of hand and not political or terror-related.

Hamburg airport is currently closed on a rainy Saturday night.

Police also said that the man’s wife had contacted police emergency dispatch earlier today about a possible child abduction.

“We are currently assuming a static hostage situation,” Hamburg police wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.

