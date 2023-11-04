Hamburg International Airport Closed after Children Taken Hostage

Shots were fired at Hamburg International Airport and the Hamburg Police SWAT Team is trying to get an armed hostage situation with two children as the hostage under control.

The alleged gunman Gunman at Germany’s Hamburg Airport was able to drive his vehicle on the tarmac of the airport and fired at least 2 shots into the air before parking his car underneath a Lufthansa plane.

It appears this is a domestic situation gone out of hand and not political or terror-related.

🚨 An armed individual driving through a gate and firing shots into the air.



The airport closure is due to a security incident where the man is holding hostages in his car on the premises and has fired at police officers.🔥#Hamburg | #HamburgAirport pic.twitter.com/srtUwuK61o — Top Notch Journal (@topnotchjournal) November 4, 2023

Hamburg airport is currently closed on a rainy Saturday night.

Police also said that the man’s wife had contacted police emergency dispatch earlier today about a possible child abduction.

“We are currently assuming a static hostage situation,” Hamburg police wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.