Hamburg Airport Joins Hydrogen Hub Network

Hamburg Airport has joined the “Hydrogen Hub at Airport” network, making it the first German member and the 12th overall. The network, which includes airports, airlines, and energy sectors from 11 countries, aims to advance the development and expansion of hydrogen infrastructure in aviation. Its mission is to conduct research and enhance the infrastructure for hydrogen utilization.

“We welcome Hamburg Airport as the latest “Hydrogen Hub at Airport” member. Hamburg Airport’s expertise in Hydrogen will be an invaluable asset in our ZEROe Ecosystem journey to build a future where aviation will be powered by decarbonized hydrogen. The journey to prepare airport infrastructure to support hydrogen and low carbon aviation begins on the ground with these partnerships. The growing involvement of airports worldwide, including Hamburg Airport, in Airbus‘ “Hydrogen Hub at Airport” concept will be key to deploying hydrogen-powered aircraft by 2035,” said Karine Guénan, Vice President ZEROe Hydrogen Ecosystem.

The utilization of hydrogen as a fuel source for upcoming airplanes is anticipated to bring about a notable decrease in airborne emissions and simultaneously aid in the process of decarbonizing aviation infrastructure on land. Airbus initiated the Hydrogen Hub at Airports initiative in the year 2020, aiming to advance research on the infrastructure needs and low-carbon operations at airports throughout the entire value chain. This collaborative effort in Hamburg also involves the participation of Linde, a prominent international company specializing in industrial gases and engineering.

“We are thrilled that Hamburg Airport is working together on equal terms with such international hubs as Paris – Charles de Gaulle and Changi Airport in Singapore as we make these decisive preparations for an energy transition in air travel,” said Michael Eggenschwiler, CEO of Hamburg Airport, at the signing of the cooperation agreement. “I am very proud of that fact, and also of the pioneering work of our staff, who have been pouring their hearts into laying the foundations for this work over many years.”

In 2020, Airbus unveiled the ZEROe concept aircraft, initiating the advancement of associated technological components within a global research and technology network. This network is specifically dedicated to the progress of hydrogen technology for forthcoming commercial airplanes.