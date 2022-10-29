Halloween in Korea turned into a real deadly nightmare

120 dead, 100+ inured is the count at this time by partygoers in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, Korea on the first outdoor no mask Halloween night.

People were killed after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street in South Korea’s capital Seoul.

This happened during a popular Halloween festivities on Saturday night in a popular nightlife district in Seoul.

More than a 100,000 people on the streets escaped running fighting for the life. Police officers were shouting on the top of their police cars ordering people to leave immediately. There was no room in departing subways.

Choi Cheon-sik, an official from the National Fire Department told local media, more than 100 people were reported as injured on Saturday night in the Itaewon leisure district and around 50 were being treated for cardiac arrest as of early Sunday.

Itaewon is known for its cosmopolitan dining and nightlife, with Korean BBQ restaurants, and upscale bistros, as well as low-key kebab shops catering to a late-night crowd.

Beer bars and gay pubs sit alongside hip-dance clubs. Indie stores selling homeware line Itaewon Antique Furniture Street, while the nearby War Memorial of Korea museum displays tanks and planes.

Halloween is celebrated by mostly young people. In Seoul, Halloween turned into a deadly celebration when partygoers were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.

More than 400 emergency workers and 140 vehicles from around the nation, including all available personnel in Seoul, were deployed to the streets to treat the injured.

Officials didn’t yet release a death toll, as deaths would need to be confirmed by doctors.

