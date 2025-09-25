Half of Global Tourism at Risk: Cities Face Climate Change Wake-Up Call

Nearly 1,000 cities could face extreme heat by 2050. Introducing the Travel Foundation’s new program providing resilience strategies.

At the ongoing New York Climate Week, the Travel Foundation, FINN Partners, and its global partners launched the next phase of their Destination Climate RiskScan. This new initiative helps cities future-proof their tourism economies against the impacts of climate change.

The program offers tailored risk assessments that demonstrate how extreme heat, water shortages, or wildfires could impact urban visitor economies, along with strategic guidance to protect tourism assets and build climate-resilient operations. Cities account for half of all international trips, yet by 2050, nearly 1,000 could face regular extreme heat.

To encourage early adopters, Resonance is offering three £5,000 Climate Action Grants, as well as pro bono and discounted services from project partners, including CELTH, Risklayer, Tourism HR Canada, and FINN Partners.

Climate Week – Home Return to Climate Group