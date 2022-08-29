Halal Food Market Growth CAGR of 3.7%, Restraints, Mergers And Forecast (2022-2031)

The Global Halal Food market was valued at USD 775.95 Billion in 2021. This market is expected to experience a compound annual increase rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2022 through 2031. The market will continue to grow due to the increasing number of Muslims worldwide and the grwing concern over food safety, hygiene, and reliability. Pew Research Centre’s April 2019 report states that there are 1.8 million Muslims around the globe. Manufacturers have added value-added products to their product lines by including halal pasta, vegetables, and dairy products. Additionally, key market players are producing halal-certified foods to increase product visibility.

The rapid spread and disruption of COVID-19 in the food supply chain caused havoc in the food and beverages industry, including the Halal food industry. Leading global manufacturers saw a decrease in labor and disruption in the import and export of Halal Food. This significantly affected their sales and consumption. In addition, the industry was negatively affected by the low demand for meat products due to safety and hygiene concerns developed during the pandemic.

Get a sample of a report to get a comprehensive insight @ https://market.us/report/halal-food-market/request-sample/

Growing Demand:

With Europe’s Muslim population increasing, thousands upon thousands of tonnes of halal meat from religious slaughter are now making their way into the general food chain. They are also being consumed by non-Muslims as they realize the health benefits. Retail outlets are increasingly selling halal food products to satisfy this increasing demand. Supermarkets must also label products containing Halal meat.

Waitrose, Sainsbury’s & Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Marks & Spencer, and Sainsbury’s all sell halal food. The European market is forecast to see a rise in acceptance of halal food and beverages as globalization trends and the changing dynamics within the Muslim World continue to influence consumers’ preferences, habits, spending patterns, and tastes.

Driving Factors:

Market Growth Driven By Rising Islamic Population and Shifting Consumer Awareness

Islam is the fastest growing religion globally, positively impacting the global demand for Halal products. Recent data from Saudi Arabia shows that 27.12% of the world’s Muslim population is represented by them. The growth of the global market is driven primarily by the increasing awareness among Muslims about the necessity and need only to consume halal food. In the future, market growth is expected to be accelerated by the rising disposable income of the Muslim community.

With the growing awareness of the importance of diet and health, as well as the rising demand for processed convenience food, new segments of the food market have been created that drive the growth of the halal food market.

Market Key Trends:

In the study, the key factors that influence the growth of the Halal Food Market were examined. The study examines the key factors that influence the demand for Halal Food and the restraining factors that hinder the growth of the Halal Food Market.

In the report, you will find detailed information about the market and the trends that influence it, as well as predictions and forecasts for future trends. You also discuss changes in consumer behavior and how they affect market growth and detailed market dynamics like drivers, restraints, market trends, and opportunities in the market. The report also includes a comprehensive competitive landscape chapter which will provide extensive profiles of top players. The report evaluates the market leaders based on their revenue size, market share, and recent developments.

Recent Development:

“Halal food Market” 2022-2031 strategy development pre and post covid-19 by corporate strategy analysis type, application, and leading countries. This report includes factors and risks that could affect industry and sales. The report provides information on the top countries, including their development status, market size, and value. It also includes price data.

Global Halal Food Market Research Report 2022: Impact of COVID-19 Market: Indoor Positioning, Indoor Navigation, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics, Government, Public Sector, and Other Industries is driving global growth in the Indoor Positioning, Indoor Navigation market.

Key Companies:

Nestle

Cargill

Nema Food Company

Midamar

Namet Gida

Banvit Meat and Poultry

Carrefour

Isla Delice

Casino

Tesco

Halal-ash

Al Islami Foods

BRF

Unilever

Kawan Foods

QL Foods

Ramly Food Processing

China Haoyue Group

Arman Group

Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food

Key Market Segments:

Type

Fresh Products

Frozen Salty Products

Processed Products

Application

Restaurant

Hotel

Home

Frequently Asked Questions:

What will be the growth rate of the Halal Food Market?

What factors are driving the worldwide Halal Food Market?

What are the market opportunities and risks for the Halal Food Market?

What are the sales, revenue, and price analysis of the top Halal Food Market manufacturers?

What are the Halal Food Market possibilities and risks that vendors in the worldwide Halal Food Industry are facing?

What is the most effective market segmentation for halal products?

Related Report:

Global Halal Food and Beverage Market Report: Investment Opportunity Analysis And Industry Share Forecast To 2031

Global Surface Disinfectant Market By Latest Trend, Growing Demand, And Technology Advancement 2022-2031

Global Halal Market -Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2031

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth research and analysis. This company has been proving itself as a leading consulting and customized market researcher and a highly-respected syndicated market research report provider.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Market.us (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News