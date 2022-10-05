GVB restarts Guam Island Fiesta Tour

Villages of Yona and Humåtak to kick off dual event October 9

The Guam Island Fiesta Tour (GIFT) program began more than 10 years ago as a way to introduce visitors into the homes of local families during various village fiestas. It was a grass-roots approach that allowed visitors to experience the CHamoru culture at an intimate level while giving local families the opportunity to teach them more about Guam. This time around, the program will be held at the village community centers or other identified locations with set itineraries coordinated through the mayors council.



The villages of Humåtak and Yona will kick off the Guam Island Fiesta Tour on Sunday, October 9. The village of Yona will celebrate its patron saint, St. Francis of Assisi, while Humåtak residents celebrate their patron saint, San Dionisio el Aeropagita.





“We’re proud to restart the GIFT program as a way to offer an immersive and friendly experience that brings our locals and visitors together.”

“We are showcasing our CHamoru history and culture through traditions that have been passed down through generations. We thank the village mayors for their support and partnership of this program, especially as our tourism recovery efforts ramp up,” said Dr. Gerry Perez, Acting GVB President & CEO.



GVB has reached out to the Japan Guam Travel Association, Korea Guam Travel Association, hotels, and local tour operators to invite and bring visitors to the respective villages on the day of the dual event.



The Bureau will continue to work with the mayors council to schedule GIFT dates with key village fiestas in 2023.

