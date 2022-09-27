GVB reconnects with Pacific Islanders in North America



In an effort to reconnect with the stateside community of CHamorus and those with ties to Guam in North America, the Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) has announced that it has successfully completed its mission at the 28th Pacific Islander Festival Association (PIFA) at Ski Beach in San Diego, California.



The large annual event, which hasn’t been held since 2019, captured over 300,000 Pacific Islanders that came together to perpetuate the cultures and values of the indigenous people of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia from September 24-25. GVB has been an official sponsor of PIFA since its inception. The event this year had a total of 123 vendors with representation from Guam, the CNMI, Tahiti, Pohnpei, Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, Samoa, Hawaii, Tokelau, Fiji, and Tonga.

300,000 people gather for the 28th Pacific Islander Festival Association at Ski Beach.

“We are making a diligent effort to build up our North America market by reconnecting with the Guamanian diaspora and our extended family, friends and military families that are linked to the island.”

“We updated them on our goals to build up seat capacity and better rates with our airline partners by working out more affordable travel packages to Guam,” said GVB President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez. “Our presence at PIFA and meeting with the different groups here in San Diego is so important to the recovery and evolution of tourism.”

Local musician Danny De Leon Guerrero performs in front of 200 people at the Sons and Daughters of Guam Club for a meet and greet event hosted by GVB.





Meeting the Sons and Daughters of Guam



With assistance from Sons and Daughters of Guam Club member Jojo Borja and her husband, Sakman Chamorro Project Director Mario Borja, GVB hosted a meet and greet with over 200 people in attendance at the club’s home in San Diego. The long-standing organization has existed since 1953 and is currently led by President Antolin Taijeron and Board Chairwoman Brenda Diaz. Gutierrez shared updates on Guam’s tourism recovery efforts and committed GVB’s support to the organization, as well as the House of Chamorros, and Chamorro Hands in Education Links Unity (CHELU) to further preserve, promote, and perpetuate the CHamoru culture and language in the US mainland.

GVB President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez and Sons and Daughters of Guam Club President Antolin Taijeron take a photo with visitors from as far as Las Vegas who came for the GVB meet and greet at the club’s San Diego home.





House of Chamorros evolution



In addition to meeting with the Sons and Daughters of Guam, GVB also met board members with the House of Chamorros to tour their newly opened home at the International Cottages in Balboa Park. President Jeff Macaraeg, Vice President Janice (Waller) Bouffiou, Board Members Philip Gogue Jr. and Dolores (Loling) Cepeda, and Liaison Lori Waller discussed the group’s global vision for Guam and the Marianas, while President Gutierrez shared plans to work with existing airline carriers to further develop the future commerce of travel to the island.

GVB meets with board members of the House of Chamorros (HOC) at the International Cottages in Balboa Park. (Back Row L-R) Valerie Cruz Sablan, GVB Executive Secretary; Lori Waller, HOC Liaison; Jeff Macaraeg, HOC President; Board Member Philip Gogue Jr.; Janice (Waller) Bouffiou, HOC Vice President; Carl T.C. Gutierrez, GVB President & CEO; and Dee Hernandez, Director of Destination Development. (Front Row L-R) Geri Gutierrez, Former First Lady; and HOC Board Member Dolores (Loling) Cepeda.

