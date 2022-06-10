Breaking Travel News Destination Government News Guam Health Hospitality Industry Newsletter Tourism Travel Wire News

GVB and DPHSS partner for free COVID testing for visitors

5 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
4 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
image courtesy of Guam Visitors Bureau
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) announced it is partnering with the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) to launch a free COVID testing program for visitors returning to their home countries. The program is in direct response to South Korea’s update of its entry protocols.

“We’re happy to partner with GVB to provide this free testing service for Guam’s visitors. From the very beginning of this pandemic, we have understood the importance of stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said DPHSS Director Art San Agustin. “As we are learning to live with this disease and activity in the visitor markets resume, we know this testing re-entry requirement into these countries will help in controlling the spread and build up confidence for all travelers.”

Four sites have been identified for the free COVID testing.

They are set to begin Monday, June 13, 2022. The sites include the following locations:

  1. Pacific Islands Club
  2. Hotel Nikko Guam
  3. Hyatt Regency Guam
  4. The Plaza Shopping Center                                                                                                         

Update on existing free PCR testing program

Similarly, GVB has been working with several local clinics for its free PCR testing program since November 2021. This testing program has provided free PCR tests to over 15,000 visitors from South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Micronesia, and the U.S. mainland. GVB has invested over $3 million to cover the costs of these types of tests. However, the dedicated funding has been used up quickly due to increased demand from visitors coming to Guam.

“Due to the unexpected success of this program and budget restraints, the PCR testing program will continue until the money runs out, which could be sooner than September. We will continue to adapt to meet the demand for new travel and will look at other ways to aid in the island’s recovery of tourism,” said GVB President and CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez. “We also thank DPHSS Director San Agustin and the public health team for supporting us with the new COVID testing program.”

For more information on the free COVID-19 testing programs, go to visitguam.com/covidtest.

More news about Guam
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
More on: |

You may also like

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays great attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

Leave a Comment