GVB and DPHSS partner for free COVID testing for visitors

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) announced it is partnering with the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) to launch a free COVID testing program for visitors returning to their home countries. The program is in direct response to South Korea’s update of its entry protocols.

“We’re happy to partner with GVB to provide this free testing service for Guam’s visitors. From the very beginning of this pandemic, we have understood the importance of stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said DPHSS Director Art San Agustin. “As we are learning to live with this disease and activity in the visitor markets resume, we know this testing re-entry requirement into these countries will help in controlling the spread and build up confidence for all travelers.”

Four sites have been identified for the free COVID testing.

They are set to begin Monday, June 13, 2022. The sites include the following locations:

Pacific Islands Club Hotel Nikko Guam Hyatt Regency Guam The Plaza Shopping Center

Similarly, GVB has been working with several local clinics for its free PCR testing program since November 2021. This testing program has provided free PCR tests to over 15,000 visitors from South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Micronesia, and the U.S. mainland. GVB has invested over $3 million to cover the costs of these types of tests. However, the dedicated funding has been used up quickly due to increased demand from visitors coming to Guam.

“Due to the unexpected success of this program and budget restraints, the PCR testing program will continue until the money runs out, which could be sooner than September. We will continue to adapt to meet the demand for new travel and will look at other ways to aid in the island’s recovery of tourism,” said GVB President and CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez. “We also thank DPHSS Director San Agustin and the public health team for supporting us with the new COVID testing program.”

For more information on the free COVID-19 testing programs, go to visitguam.com/covidtest.