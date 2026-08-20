Guyana’s cruise tourism ambitions will take center stage at SOTIC 2026, where Caribbean tourism leaders and cruise experts will examine how destinations can attract ships, strengthen visitor experiences and generate greater local economic benefits. FCCA CEO Michele Paige will headline a special Cruise Master Class in Georgetown.

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — Guyana’s push to establish itself as an emerging cruise tourism destination will receive added attention at the 2026 State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC), where regional and international industry leaders will explore how destinations can capture greater economic value from the cruise sector.

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), in collaboration with the Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence, will host a special Cruise Master Class during SOTIC, which takes place in Guyana from October 5-9.

Titled “Maximizing Destination Value through Cruise Tourism,” the session will be headlined by Michele Paige, CEO of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), and will focus on the opportunities, requirements and partnerships involved in developing a competitive cruise tourism product.

The initiative comes as Guyana explores how cruise tourism could complement its growing tourism industry, which is distinguished from many traditional Caribbean destinations by its extensive natural environment, cultural diversity and adventure-based experiences.

The Master Class will bring together tourism officials, private-sector stakeholders and other participants to examine destination readiness, product development, shore experiences, service standards and cruise line expectations. It will also address how destinations can translate cruise arrivals into sustainable economic opportunities for local businesses and communities.

Norris Clement, CTO’s deputy director of professional services, said building the necessary knowledge and institutional capacity will be critical if destinations are to maximize the sector’s potential.

“Cruise tourism presents the entire Caribbean with an exciting opportunity. But we must have a clear understanding of how the industry works and the importance of strong partnerships, compelling visitor experiences and a workforce and business community prepared to deliver at a consistently high standard,” Clement said.

He added that the Master Class is intended to give stakeholders practical knowledge that can help Guyana and other Caribbean destinations approach cruise tourism “strategically, sustainably and competitively.”

Looking Beyond the Cruise Call

A central theme of the initiative will be encouraging destinations to think beyond simply attracting ships and passengers.

Beth Hatt, founder of the Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence, said maximizing the benefits of cruise tourism requires destinations to understand where value is created throughout the visitor experience.

“For destinations across the Caribbean, cruise tourism represents an important opportunity, but maximizing that opportunity requires looking beyond the cruise call itself,” Hatt said.

She pointed to destination readiness, strong visitor experiences, greater local participation and effective partnerships as essential ingredients in ensuring cruise tourism contributes to broader economic development and long-term destination resilience.

Hatt will be joined in Guyana by Aquila’s director of impact, development and growth, Ambra Attus.

Aquila is a CTO Allied Member and destination training provider to the global cruise industry. Its work draws on more than 35 years of experience through Aquila Tours and its Living Lab in Saint John, New Brunswick, where visitor experiences are designed, tested and refined.

The organization provides training and development programs for destinations, tour operators, tour guides and frontline tourism workers and works with cruise lines and destination stakeholders on long-term destination development.

FCCA, meanwhile, works with cruise lines and destinations throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, with a focus on strengthening cruise tourism development and increasing the economic benefits generated by the industry.

Guyana Hosts SOTIC for First Time

The Cruise Master Class also supports CTO’s Reimagine Plan 2025–2027 and the work of its Cruise, Yachting and Ferry Committee, which seeks to strengthen engagement between Caribbean destinations and the marine tourism sector.

Guyana’s growing interest in cruise tourism could add another dimension to the Caribbean’s established cruise offering. Unlike the region’s predominantly island-based cruise destinations, Guyana has the potential to develop experiences around its mainland geography, biodiversity, culture and adventure tourism attractions.

The discussions will unfold as Guyana hosts SOTIC for the first time.

This year’s conference, being held under the theme “Tourism Futures: Smart, Sustainable and Inclusive,” will bring together tourism ministers, commissioners and directors of tourism, private-sector executives, industry specialists, media representatives and other regional and international stakeholders.

SOTIC serves as CTO’s flagship forum for examining the trends, challenges and opportunities influencing the future of Caribbean tourism.

SOTIC – State of the Tourism Industry Conference by CTO SOTIC – State of the Tourism Industry Conference by CTO

The 2026 conference will run from October 5-9 in Guyana.