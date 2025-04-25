Gunfire Battle in the Resort City of Los Cabos, Mexico

The Mexican holiday resort town of Los Cabos is involved in a dangerous gun battle, prompting immediate warnings by authorities. Cabo San Lucas is a famous Mexican tourist resort on the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. Many foreigners have a second home there, and the town is a tourism magnet.

The city is known for its beaches, water-based activities, and nightlife. Playa El Médano is Cabo’s main beach, with outdoor restaurants and numerous bars. Land’s End promontory is past the marina, the Playa del Amor (Lover’s Beach) site, and El Arco, a natural archway on the sea cliffs.

The city is always proclaimed one of the safest tourist spots in Mexico because only one road connects it with the rest of the country.

Many Americans and Canadians own second homes in Los Cabos.

Last night, four people were arrested for violent incidents in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur. The federal Public Security Secretariat confirmed that four people were arrested Thursday night after a confrontation in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, where a member of the local prosecutor’s office was shot.

Agents from several jurisdictions deployed an operation to a home located in the Arcos del Sol neighborhood, in Los Cabos, due to the probable involvement of some individuals who were in the building in the burning of public transportation units. Upon arriving at the scene, they were attacked with firearms, so the attack was repelled, and they controlled the situation. Four men aged 22, 24, 25, and 29 were arrested. Authorities seized seven firearms, magazines, and cartridges, while the property was sealed and is currently under police guard.

This violence is continuing and has prompted the U.S. consulate in Tijuana to issue an emergency advisory to the many U.S. citizens vacationing in that area.

The consulate warns that local and social media reports an emerging security situation in Baja California Sur.

Reports include a shootout that spread through several neighborhoods in Cabo San Lucas in the early hours of April 25, three buses set on fire in La Paz and Los Cabos on April 24, the killing of a law enforcement officer and three other homicides on April 22, and the posting of threats against officials by cartels. Expect increased security presence, public transportation restrictions, and other actions to manage the situation.

More reports allege a secret landing strip was found near the city.

Actions to Take:

Avoid crowds and watch for signs of disturbance

If you are in a public place where the situation changes quickly, leave the area or seek secure shelter

Monitor local media for updates and follow instructions from local authorities

Be aware of your surroundings

Notify friends and family of your safety

This is video reported to be of thugs setting fire to a bus in Los Cabos