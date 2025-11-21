Guimarães to Host 37th World Tourism Film Awards for First Time in Portugal

Guimarães will host the 37th World Tourism Film Awards on 4–5 December, marking the event’s first edition in Portugal. The ceremony celebrates the year’s best tourism promotional films and highlights the city’s rich heritage as the birthplace of Portugal and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The World Tourism Film Awards will take place in Portugal for the first time, with Guimarães selected to host the 37th edition of the international event on 4–5 December. Organized by the International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT) and the Guimarães Municipality, the ceremony honors the world’s best tourism promotional films and marks the culmination of the CIFFT Circuit—the leading global competition for tourism audiovisual content.

Founded in 1989 and affiliated with UN Tourism, CIFFT is recognized as the world’s foremost organization dedicated to excellence in tourism video communication. Each year, more than 4,000 promotional videos from nearly 50 countries compete across the CIFFT Circuit. The top-scoring productions advance to the World Tourism Film Awards, where films are recognized in five categories, including City Promotion, Region Promotion, and Tourism Products. Special prizes include the Tourism Press Award and the new GreenWorking Awards for sustainability-focused productions.

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As the ceremony grows in international prominence, the event is often compared with other major industry competitions such as The Golden City Gate Awards, held annually at ITB Berlin. While both celebrate creativity in tourism marketing, the World Tourism Film Awards stand apart for their global structure: winners emerge from an international circuit of festivals, earning cumulative points throughout the year. The Golden City Gate, by contrast, is a single stand-alone competition connected to the world’s largest tourism trade fair. Both awards are respected in the industry, but the CIFFT awards are widely regarded as the pinnacle recognition for tourism films due to their multi-continental evaluation and affiliation with international tourism institutions.

The awards ceremony will be held on 5 December at Teatro Jordão, attracting destination marketers, creative agencies, filmmakers, tourism boards, and media representatives from Europe, the Americas, and North Africa.

Guimarães Mayor Ricardo Araújo said hosting the event offers a major cultural and economic opportunity for a city widely considered the cradle of Portugal. Guimarães is steeped in history as the birthplace of the nation’s first king, Afonso Henriques, and features iconic landmarks including the medieval Guimarães Castle and the Palace of the Dukes of Braganza. Its well-preserved historic center, designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a major draw for visitors. Beyond its heritage, the city is known for its vibrant cultural scene, creative industries, and strong academic community.

Luís Pedro Martins, President of Tourism Porto & North, noted that the northern region’s growing ability to host major international events helped secure Portugal’s first edition of the festival.

CIFFT Director Alexander V. Kammel highlighted the city’s unique blend of history, cultural richness, and forward-looking sustainability initiatives as key factors in choosing Guimarães as this year’s host. Alongside the ceremony, the two-day program will feature networking sessions, expert panels, and cultural experiences for tourism and creative industry leaders.

The event reinforces Portugal’s expanding role in global tourism communication and comes as Guimarães prepares to become the 2026 European Green Capital, a recognition of its leadership in sustainable urban development.