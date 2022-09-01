Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Culture Quick News Spain

Guggenheim Museum Bilbao breaks summer records

51 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
4 min read

Summer 2022 was the Museum’s most successful since it opened, with 449,477 visitors, attesting to recovery since the pandemic.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

editor

Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly