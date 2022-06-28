Guam wins Best Booth Award at Seoul International Travel Fair

Overseas mission successful in reconnecting with over 100 trade partners

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) and 11 members of the island’s travel trade successfully completed an overseas mission in South Korea while receiving the Best Organizing Booth award at the Seoul International Travel Fair (SITF). The fair is hosted by the Korea World Travel Fair and is one of the largest international travel fairs in South Korea. GVB and Guam’s travel trade partners teamed up to engage with 37,000 visitors over the four-day event from June 23-26, 2022.

Guam tourism partners and GVB delegation at the Guam booth

“We are proud of Team Guam for all their hard work during this overseas mission to showcase our island and reconnect with the international travel trade as we continue to rebuild the Korea market,” said President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez.

“We look forward to welcoming more of our visitors, especially as most flights from Korea to Guam will go daily in the month of July.”

The Bureau also took the opportunity to show its support of the Korea market by hosting a #GuamAgain GVB Industry Night on June 22nd at the Grand Hyatt Seoul. GVB Board Director Ho Sang Eun, Chairman of the Korea Marketing Committee, thanked the partners in attendance for their support of Guam through the difficulties of COVID-19 and described how GVB is establishing strategies in line with new travel trends. More than 100 airlines, travel agents, and media partners in Seoul attended the event to receive a Guam product update and find out what GVB is doing to revitalize the island’s visitor industry. The event is an important step to keeping Guam top of mind as a desired travel destination in the Asia Pacific region.

Guma’ Ma Higa performs traditional CHamoru dances at the Guam booth during SITF 2022

GVB thanks the following members for their valuable participation during the travel fair: Baldyga Group, Crowne Plaza Resort Guam, Dusit Beach Resort Guam, Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, Hotel Nikko Guam, Onward Beach Resort Guam, Pacific Islands Club, Rihga Royal Laguna Guam Resort, Skydive Guam, and The Tsubaki Tower.