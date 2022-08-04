Guam welcomes return of flights from Japan

Guam Visitors Bureau announced that Guam welcomed the return of flights from Japan from two of the island’s major airlines this month.

United & JAL routes resume

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) announced that Guam welcomed the return of flights from Japan from two of the island’s major airlines this month.





United relaunches Nagoya, Fukuoka routes



United Airlines announced nonstop service between Nagoya-Guam and Fukuoka-Guam relaunched in August. The Nagoya-Guam service reopened on August 1 with 39 passengers welcomed at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam. The first Fukuoka-Guam flight arrived this afternoon, bringing 42 passengers to the island.



United additionally stated that Guam’s hometown carrier will increase flights between Guam and Tokyo/Narita, Japan to 21 flights per week in August. The airline also reintroduced the Osaka/Kansai (KIX), Japan to Guam service on July 1. With the added Nagoya and Fukuoka routes, United will have 28 weekly flights between Japan and Guam.





JAL resumes Narita service



Japan Airlines (JAL) resumed direct service between Tokyo/Narita and Guam for the months of August and September. The inaugural flight arrived this afternoon bringing 78 passengers to the island. This is the first time JAL has operated this route since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We are excited for the relaunch of direct service from Nagoya and Fukuoka this month and thank United for their continued commitment to Guam as our hometown airline,” said GVB Director of Global Marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero. “GVB also thanks Japan Airlines for resuming their direct flights from Narita and being a strong supporter of our tourism industry. We warmly welcome all of our visitors to our island paradise and hope they spread the word that Guam is ready to share our hospitality and culture with all.”

Guam tourism

Guam’s tourism industry is considered the top economic contributor to its economy, providing over 21,000 jobs in the local community, which is a third of Guam’s workforce. It also generates US$260 million in government revenue. Additionally, programs and activities also support the duration and awareness of the local community in reference to the importance of tourism.

Guam Visitors Bureau’s vision is for Guam to become a world-class, first tier resort destination of choice, offering a US island paradise with stunning ocean vistas for literally millions of business and leisure visitors from across the region with accommodations and activities ranging from value to 5-star luxury – all in a safe, clean, family-friendly environment set amidst a unique 4,000-year-old culture.

