Guam Voted #1 Shore Diving Destination

SCUBA Diving Magazine Highlights Guam As Top Dive Destination

Guam has been honored with the prestigious title of #1 “Best Shore Diving Destination” in the Pacific, Indian, and Mediterranean region, as announced in the annual Readers’ Choice Awards published by Scuba Diving Magazine.

The recognition comes from a global survey where readers rated destinations they have visited within the last two years on various diving criteria. Scuba Diving Magazine is the official publication of PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors), the world’s largest organization for recreational scuba diving training and certification. The magazine itself boasts a combined print and online reach of 2.4 million people, underscoring the significance of this achievement.

This top ranking highlights the accessibility and exceptional quality of Guam’s dive sites, many of which can be reached directly from the shore. However, Guam placed within the Top 10 in several other categories (see below), including #8 Best Overall Dive Destination in the Pacific, India, and Mediterranean region. The island’s vibrant coral reefs, clear waters, diverse marine life, and unique historical culture offer unparalleled experiences for divers of all skill levels.

One of the most famous and Only-In-Guam dive experiences is the Cormoran – Tokai Maru wreck dive. In Guam’s Apra Harbor, World War I German cruiser SMS Cormoran II was sunk in 1914. Almost 20 years later, a World War II Japanese transport ship Tokai Maru sunk by torpedo, landing directly on top of the Cormoran. The wreckage remains today beneath the Harbor, making it the only dive site in the world where you can see wrecks from both World Wars in a single dive, putting Guam at #4 in the Wreck Diving category.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition, which is a testament to the natural beauty and quality of the underwater experience Guam offers,” said GVB President & CEO Régine Biscoe Lee. “Being ranked #1 for Shore Diving and Top 10 in multiple categories confirms Guam’s position as a world-class diving destination, inviting divers globally to experience the unique combination of accessibility, stunning biodiversity, and history right off our shores.”

The Guam Visitors Bureau plans to feature these accomplished rankings alongside Guam’s one-of-a-kind dive experiences through targeted advertising and at the upcoming Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) – the largest and longest-running ocean exploration and trade show in Asia – and at the Marine Dive Fair in Tokyo.

GVB invites divers of all skill levels from around the world to include Guam in the “must-dive” list and experience its unique underwater playground. Interested sea explorers can visit our website www.visitguam.com or contact the dive leaders at MDA Guam or Bikini Island Club for ocean snorkeling.

Category Rank

Shore Diving #1

Wreck Diving #4

Beginner Diving #3

Snorkeling #7

Macro Life #10

Cave, Cavern, Grotto #10

Best Overall #8

The full list of award winners can be found in the latest issue of Scuba Diving Magazine and online at https://www.scubadiving.com/worlds-best-scuba-diving-destinations



Guam Voted #1 Shore Diving Destination



The only place on earth where divers can touch two ships from two World Wars at the same time at the famous Cormoran-Tokai Maru in Apra Harbor, Guam.

Guam Voted #1 Shore Diving Destination

Guam’s beautiful fan corals exemplify its placement in the Top 10 Best Overall destination for diving.

Guam Voted #1 Shore Diving Destination

Blue Cave in Guam, which ranked in the Top 10 for Cave, Cavern, and Grotto diving.

Guam Voted #1 Shore Diving Destination

Dive into an underwater museum of World Wars in Guam, ranked 4th Best Wreck Diving in the Pacific, Indian, and Mediterranean region.

Guam Voted #1 Shore Diving Destination