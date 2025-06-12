Click here to visit our book store and help WTN advocacy work.

Guam Visitors Bureau Hosts Guam Day in Korea

June 12, 2025
by Linda Hohnholz
2 min read
The Guam Visitors Bureau hosts Guam Day at the Hanwha Eagles' home baseball stadium.
Written by Linda Hohnholz

Guam Showcases its Island Charm to Korean Baseball Fans During Sold-Out-Game.

Guam Visitors Bureau Korea (GVB) successfully hosted “Guam Day” on June 4, 2025, at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark, home of the South Korean professional baseball team, the Hanwha Eagles, welcoming nearly 20,000 spectators and captivating them with the island’s unique charm.

The event was held during a sold-out game between the Eagles and KT Wiz.  GVB operated a dedicated Guam booth at the stadium’s main entrance, where pre-game visitors engaged with a range of interactive programs.  These included a Guam-themed photo zone showcasing the island’s tropical coastline, a social media follow campaign, and a game challenge offering exciting prizes such as round-trip airline tickets to Guam and exclusive giveaways.

Newly appointed GVB President & CEO Régine Biscoe Lee and Global Marketing Director Nadine Leon Guerrero took part in the ceremonial first pitch and swing, energizing the crowd and strengthening GVB’s connection with Korean fans.  In an exciting finish, the Hanwha Eagles defeated KT Wiz 4-3, solidifying their current standing as 2nd in the KBO League.

“This was a meaningful opportunity for us to connect directly with Korean baseball fans and share the warmth and vibrancy of Guam.”

GVB President Lee ADDED “We look forward to continuing to position Guam as a premier sports tourism destination and promoting new, engaging content through future sporting events.”

The Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark recently underwent a major renovation ahead of the 2025 season.  In alignment, GVB continues to run in-stadium advertisements throughout the season to further enhance the island’s visibility among Korean audiences.

GUAM 2 Consumers received Guam bags after participating in interactive events at the Guam booth at the Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark | eTurboNews | eTN
Consumers received Guam bags after participating in interactive events at the Guam booth at the Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark.
GUAM 3 Baseball fans take photos at the photo op area of the Guam booth | eTurboNews | eTN
Baseball fans take photos at the photo op area of the Guam booth.
GUAM 4 Game goers line up to participate in the interactive events at the Guam booth | eTurboNews | eTN
Game-goers line up to participate in the interactive events at the Guam booth.
GUAM 5 Guam Visitors Bureau team and local partners gathered for Guam Day outside the Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark | eTurboNews | eTN
Guam Visitors Bureau team and local partners gathered for Guam Day outside the Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark.
GUAM 6 GVB President CEO Regine Biscoe Lee and Director of Global Marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero prepare for the ceremonial first pitch and swing | eTurboNews | eTN
GVB President & CEO Régine Biscoe Lee and Director of Global Marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero prepare for the ceremonial first pitch and swing.
GUAM 7 Hanwha Eagles fans pose with CHamoru cultural dancers and Kika the Guam Koko Bird Mascot | eTurboNews | eTN
Hanwha Eagles fans pose with CHamoru cultural dancers and Kika, the Guam Ko’ko’ Bird Mascot.
GUAM 8 Guam advertisements played multiple times before and throughout the game | eTurboNews | eTN
Guam advertisements played multiple times before and throughout the game.
