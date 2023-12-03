Guam Visitors Bureau hosts 2023 Travel Mart and Year-End Appreciation 

It was a way for the Guam Visitors Bureau to thank industry partners for recovering the Korean market for Guam and recognize our shared accomplishments.

Guam Visitors Bureau Korea (GVB) successfully hosted its “2023 GVB Travel Mart & Year-End Party” for local and domestic stakeholders in Seoul, South Korea on November 29.

GVB hosted the Travel Mart with over 200 travel trade partners at the Conrad Seoul.

Led by Mayor of Inalahan Anthony P. Chargualaf Jr. and GVB Global Marketing Director Nadine Leon Guerrero, the Guam team comprised of 21 GVB members to include:

Jay Park, GVB Korea Country Manager gives a presentation on the Korea-Guam tourism market at the Year End Appreciation Party in Seoul, Korea.

Bayview Hotel Guam

Crowne Plaza Resort Guam

Dusit Thani & Dusit Beach Guam Resort

Guam Reef Hotel

Guamjoa

Hilton Guam Resort & Spa

Hoshino Resorts RISONARE Guam

Hotel Nikko Guam

Hotel Tano

Hyatt Regency Guam

Lotte Hotel Guam

Onward Mangilao & Talofofo Golf Club Guam

Pacific Islands Club Guam

RIHGA Royal Laguna Guam Resort

Skydive Guam

The Potter’s Studio Guam

The Tsubaki Tower

The Westin Resort Guam

University of Guam

GVB Members exhibit their properties and products at the Travel Mart trade show at the Conrad Seoul, Korea.

The Travel Mart provided the opportunity to exchange updated information and allow Korean industry professionals to learn about Guam’s product offerings and establish new connections with Guam partners.

Right after the travel mart, GVB hosted the GVB Korea Year-End Party with approximately 200 attendees including airlines, travel agencies, media, and digital influencers.

U.S. Embassy Commercial Service Minister Counselor Andrew Gately addresses the crowd at the GVB Year End Appreciation Party at the Conrad Seoul, Korea.

GVB Global Marketing Director Nadine Leon Guerrero and special guest U.S. Embassy Commercial Service Minister Counselor Andrew Gately each gave remarks at the reception.

“The thriving relationship between Guam and Korea is a testament to the enduring bonds between our nations.

The dedication and hard work demonstrated by the Guam Visitors Bureau, airline carriers, and Korean travel agents have not only strengthened the economic ties between our regions but have also fostered cultural exchange and understanding,” said the Minister Counselor.

GVB Director of Global Marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero thanks industry members at the GVB Year End Appreciation Party at the Conrad Seoul, Korea.

“We gather to commemorate the achievements of the past and to acknowledge the collective efforts that have propelled our industry forward that year over year has grown arrivals by 130%,” said Leon Guerrero. “Looking ahead to 2024, the Guam Visitors Bureau is unwavering in its commitment to closely collaborate with partners and maximize our efforts to revitalize tourism,” she added.

Following the remarks, Jay Park, GVB Korea Country Manager gave a presentation to update Guam’s market and GVB Korea’s marketing plan and goals for next year. He also expressed his gratitude to the congregation.

“Thank you for joining us today. Guam Visitors Bureau is dedicated to working closely with our partners, including airlines, hotels, and travel agencies, to boost tourism in Guam. We will continue to provide our partners with practical support in 2024.”

Inalajan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf Jr. proposed a toast to the hardworking professionals and to the successful future of the Korea-Guam travel industry at the GVB Year End Appreciation Party at the Conrad Seoul, Korea.

The Mayor of Inalahan Anthony P. Chargualaf Jr. followed with a toast to the industry members, thanking them for their committed dedication despite the challenges. “As we step into the new year filled with endless possibilities, let’s continue to build on the foundation we’ve made (and look forward to) the exciting journeys that lie ahead,” he said.

Meanwhile, GVB is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Visa Korea to enhance the travel convenience of Korean tourists visiting Guam and to promote joint marketing ventures.