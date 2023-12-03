Guam Visitors Bureau hosts 2023 Travel Mart and Year-End Appreciation 

It was a way for the Guam Visitors Bureau to thank industry partners for recovering the Korean market for Guam and recognize our shared accomplishments.
Guam Visitors Bureau Korea (GVB) successfully hosted its “2023 GVB Travel Mart & Year-End Party” for local and domestic stakeholders in Seoul, South Korea on November 29.
GVB hosted the Travel Mart with over 200 travel trade partners at the Conrad Seoul.
Led by Mayor of Inalahan Anthony P. Chargualaf Jr. and GVB Global Marketing Director Nadine Leon Guerrero, the Guam team comprised of 21 GVB members to include:
- Bayview Hotel Guam
- Crowne Plaza Resort Guam
- Dusit Thani & Dusit Beach Guam Resort
- Guam Reef Hotel
- Guamjoa
- Hilton Guam Resort & Spa
- Hoshino Resorts RISONARE Guam
- Hotel Nikko Guam
- Hotel Tano
- Hyatt Regency Guam
- Lotte Hotel Guam
- Onward Mangilao & Talofofo Golf Club Guam
- Pacific Islands Club Guam
- RIHGA Royal Laguna Guam Resort
- Skydive Guam
- The Potter’s Studio Guam
- The Tsubaki Tower
- The Westin Resort Guam
- University of Guam
The Travel Mart provided the opportunity to exchange updated information and allow Korean industry professionals to learn about Guam’s product offerings and establish new connections with Guam partners.
Right after the travel mart, GVB hosted the GVB Korea Year-End Party with approximately 200 attendees including airlines, travel agencies, media, and digital influencers.
GVB Global Marketing Director Nadine Leon Guerrero and special guest U.S. Embassy Commercial Service Minister Counselor Andrew Gately each gave remarks at the reception.
“The thriving relationship between Guam and Korea is a testament to the enduring bonds between our nations.
The dedication and hard work demonstrated by the Guam Visitors Bureau, airline carriers, and Korean travel agents have not only strengthened the economic ties between our regions but have also fostered cultural exchange and understanding,” said the Minister Counselor.
“We gather to commemorate the achievements of the past and to acknowledge the collective efforts that have propelled our industry forward that year over year has grown arrivals by 130%,” said Leon Guerrero. “Looking ahead to 2024, the Guam Visitors Bureau is unwavering in its commitment to closely collaborate with partners and maximize our efforts to revitalize tourism,” she added.
Following the remarks, Jay Park, GVB Korea Country Manager gave a presentation to update Guam’s market and GVB Korea’s marketing plan and goals for next year. He also expressed his gratitude to the congregation.
“Thank you for joining us today. Guam Visitors Bureau is dedicated to working closely with our partners, including airlines, hotels, and travel agencies, to boost tourism in Guam. We will continue to provide our partners with practical support in 2024.”
The Mayor of Inalahan Anthony P. Chargualaf Jr. followed with a toast to the industry members, thanking them for their committed dedication despite the challenges. “As we step into the new year filled with endless possibilities, let’s continue to build on the foundation we’ve made (and look forward to) the exciting journeys that lie ahead,” he said.
Meanwhile, GVB is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Visa Korea to enhance the travel convenience of Korean tourists visiting Guam and to promote joint marketing ventures.