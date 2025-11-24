Guam Visitors Bureau Draws Crowd at ITF Taipei 2025, Hosts Delegates in Guam

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) successfully participated in the 2025 Taipei International Travel Fair (ITF) from November 7–10, drawing large crowds throughout the four-day consumer event. The ITF is organized by the Taiwan Visitors Association and is one of the largest and most influential annual travel fairs in Asia.

Shortly thereafter, on November 21, representatives from the Taiwan Travel Administration, Taiwan Visitors Association, and two Taiwan-based travel agencies, Lion Travel and Edison Travel, hosted a tourism workshop at Hotel Nikko Guam to showcase and exchange information on their respective destinations. GVB invited Guam tourism partners to participate in the workshop to present their unique products to the visiting group from Taiwan, as a way to strengthen two-way traffic between our island destinations.

International Travel Fair (ITF)

(Taipei, Taiwan) – At the ITF in Taipei, visitors enjoyed a vibrant lineup of activities at the Guam Pavilion. Chamoru cultural dancers brought island rhythms and energy to the show floor, generating large groups of consumers. The caricature drawing experience quickly filled up and became a memorable keepsake for guests. The interactive Guam trivia connected fun with learning, helping visitors remember Guam’s key travel highlights in an engaging way. FInally, the Ko’ko’ Bird turned heads at the mascot parade and attracted a steady flow of visitors eager for photo opportunities.

One-Stop Vacation Planning: From Hotels to Experiences

Travel agent partners reported that this year’s top inquiries centered on the upcoming Chinese New Year charter flights and direct routes, with travelers preferring all-inclusive, one-stop packages for quick decision-making before the holiday season. GVB members were also featured at the Guam booth, including Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Hoshino Resorts Guam, Pacific Islands Club Guam (PIC), Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, Lotte Hotel Guam, Skydive Guam, and Stroll.

Extensive Media Coverage

GVB President & CEO Régine Biscoe Lee and Guam Senator Sabrina Salas Matanane engaged in media interviews to further promote destination Guam. TVBS, one of Taiwan’s most influential TV networks, visited the Guam booth to provide valuable coverage on ways to experience the best of Guam to include food, fun and festivities. GVB President & CEO Régine highlighted that with the twice-weekly direct flights, Taiwanese consumers can conveniently experience Guam’s new events and attractions such as the Tumon Night Market and invited consumers to participate in the first Guam International Dance Festival scheduled for December 2025.

Senator Sabrina Salas Matanane who led the Guam delegation stated, “I believe Guam offers something truly special to our neighbors in Taiwan. It’s just a few hours away, yet it feels like an entirely different world with its pristine beaches, rich CHamoru culture, and a deep sense of hospitality.” Taiwan Indigenous Television (TITV) interviewed President Régine alongside cultural musician Vince Junior San Nicolas who each expressed Guam’s warm hospitality and the cultural ties shared between Guam and Taiwan’s rich Austronesian heritage.

ITF provided a meaningful, full circle moment as the Guam stage welcomed not only CHamoru cultural performers but also indigenous groups, bringing to life the arts of traditional song, chant, and dance to Taiwanese audiences.

GVB Taiwan expresses sincere appreciation to all media partners and visitors for their enthusiastic support during ITF Taipei. More post-event highlights, winner announcements, and travel updates will be shared soon on GVB’s official platforms—inviting everyone to plan their next unforgettable trip to Guam.

Guam & Taiwan Tourism Workshop

(Tumon, Guam) – The Taiwan Tourism Administration, led by Deputy Director-General Huang Ho-ting, organized a delegation to Guam in collaboration with the Taiwan Visitors Association, Edison Travel, and Lion Travel. The visit included official meetings and the “Guam & Taiwan Tourism Workshop” held on November 21 at Hotel Nikko Guam, with support from the Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Guam.

During the seminar, GVB President Régine Biscoe Lee gave a presentation on Guam and its unique tourism offerings and introduced GVB Members, who showcased their products and experiences. Members included Baldyga Group, Crowne Plaza Resort Guam, Dusit Properties (Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Dusit Beach Resort Guam, and Bayview Hotel), Fish Eye Marine Park, Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, LeoPalace Resort Guam, Lotte Hotel Guam, Pacific Islands Club Guam, The Tsubaki Tower, and the Westin Resort Guam.

“We are truly delighted to have TTA and Taiwan’s major travel agents with us at this special Guam & Taiwan Tourism Workshop. Your commitment to strengthening ties between our island destinations, expanding two-way tourism, are deeply appreciated and vital to the future of both our markets,” GVB Board Director and Taiwan Marketing Chairman Milton Morinaga stated during the event. “Our aim is for this workshop to become a space for open dialogue, new ideas, and renewed collaboration.”

The Taiwan delegation also conducted courtesy visits with Governor Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero, Guam Visitors Bureau, Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association (GHRA), and TECO Guam Director-General Chia-Ping Liu. Discussions focused on air connectivity, tourism promotion, sustainable tourism practices, workforce challenges, and market potential of U.S. military personnel and their families.

“We welcomed a top-tier tourism delegation from Taiwan for a productive and inspiring conversation on growing Guam’s visitor industry. This visit builds on my recent meeting with President Lai Ching-te, where I encouraged deeper collaboration to revitalize and expand tourism between our islands. With leaders representing from the Taiwan Tourism Administration and Taiwan Visitors Association, our partnership is stepping into a promising new chapter that will strengthen our ties and open new opportunities for both our communities” said Governor of Guam Lou Leon Guerrero.

Both sides also exchanged views on sustainable tourism, including Guam’s G3 (Guam Green Growth) initiative and Taiwan’s green tourism programs. GVB joins the Tourism Administration in its commitment to develop Taiwan–Guam tourism cooperation through route promotion, industry engagement, and sustainable development strategies.