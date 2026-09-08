Guam’s Tumon Night Market is celebrating its first anniversary after growing from a 10-Sunday pilot into a popular gathering place for Guam residents and visitors. See how the weekly event is showcasing local food, businesses, performers and international cultures — and what’s planned for September.

TUMON, Guam — The Guam Visitors Bureau is celebrating the first anniversary of the Tumon Night Market, marking a year since the weekly event began bringing residents, visitors, local businesses, artists and entrepreneurs together in the heart of Tumon.

Launched on Aug. 3, 2025, as a 10-Sunday pilot program, the Tumon Night Market was created as a family-friendly gathering place where residents and visitors could experience Guam through local food, entertainment, products and activities.

The inaugural event drew more than 3,000 residents and visitors and featured more than 45 vendors, ranging from food trucks and food booths to retail pop-ups and interactive exhibits.

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Over the past year, the market has grown beyond its original pilot concept, developing into a regular community gathering and a platform for local entrepreneurs, artists and organizations to connect with residents and visitors.

It has also emerged as a venue for cultural exchange, giving audiences opportunities to experience performances from Guam as well as visiting and international artists.

Among the groups that have taken the stage are Japan’s Yosakoi Team Amata and Gamagori City Junior Band, the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band, and the Falun Dafa Waist Drum Team from Taiwan. Their appearances, along with performances by local artists, have brought a mix of music, dance and cultural traditions from Guam and around the world to Tumon.

“The Tumon Night Market has become a place where our community comes together and where visitors can experience Guam through our people, our food, our music and our creativity,” said Régine Biscoe Lee, GVB president and CEO.

“As we celebrate this first year, we are grateful to the vendors, performers, partners and community members who continue to make the market a success,” Lee said. “The spirit of inafa’maolek is reflected in the way our community celebrates what makes Guam special, supports local businesses and creates opportunities to share experiences with visitors, military service members, and our local residents.”

The market has also expanded opportunities for Guam’s small businesses and entrepreneurs. In 2026, GVB partnered with the Guam Economic Development Agency to provide additional exposure and opportunities for Guam Product Seal holders and other local entrepreneurs.

Following its first anniversary celebration in August, the Tumon Night Market is continuing through September at Tumon Sands Plaza, with themed events planned for the remaining Sundays of the month.

“Southern Comfort” is scheduled for Sept. 13, followed by “Island Idols” on Sept. 20 and “K-Pop Night” on Sept. 27.

Guests can enjoy live music, food and beverage vendors, local businesses and pop-ups from 5 to 9 p.m. every Sunday at Tumon Sands Plaza. Admission is free, and the event is family friendly.

GVB is encouraging residents and visitors to support local vendors and performers as the Tumon Night Market enters its second year.

After starting as a limited pilot program, the market has developed into a growing gathering place where Guam’s food, culture, businesses and creative community can take center stage — while welcoming visitors and performers from around the world.