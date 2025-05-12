Guam Tourism Month is a Celebration!

Hafa Adai yan Biba Mes Turismo! Guam’s official Tourism Month has gotten off to a rollicking start, and Guam Visitors Bureau is proud to spread the good news as our destination celebrates the occasion in style with a nonstop calendar of exciting events throughout the month.

Before COVID and Typhoon Mawar, tourism on Guam accounted for as much as 60% or $3.813 billion of 2019’s gross island product, according to published statistics.

“During our post-pandemic recovery, GVB is grateful that our island communities remain so warm and welcoming to all visitors as schools let out, graduation season begins, college students return home to their families, and vacationers from our source markets choose Guam for summer travel,” said Régine Biscoe Lee, president and CEO of GVB.

“We are also honored that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, and the 38th Guam Legislature are preparing to honor May as Tourism Month by way of proclamation and resolution.”

In demonstration of Destination Guam’s ripeness for industry revitalization, our local hospitality and travel trade is in the midst of a new era of strategic redevelopment that has recently included the purchase, refurbishment, and rebranding of major assets including hotels and golf courses.

Not only is May the month that kicks off the traditional summer vacation season, it’s also a great time to hunker down on cultural preservation here at home while building Guam’s travel networks abroad.

“The bureau is welcoming the celebration of annual village cultural events this month while key staff and management prepare to participate in upcoming tourism trade missions in Micronesia and Taiwan,” said Dee Hernandez, Director of Destination Development for GVB.

From public events and educational seminars to travel trade forums overseas, visitor industry participants are catching fresh winds in their galaide sails and flying their Guam banners high!

“May is an incredibly busy and productive time of year for our destination and the promotional activities of the Guam Visitors Bureau,” said Nadine Leon Guerrero, Director of Global Marketing for GVB.

“We’re taking the Hafa Adai spirit to key travel trade forums abroad while kicking off the exciting summer tourism period on island.”

“Not only are families traveling in from Asia, but resorts, restaurants, stores, clubs, and optional tour operators are welcoming military arrivals and staycationers as families celebrate graduations and the end of the academic year.”

Here’s what’s brewing in the month of May as Destination Guam prepares to entertain the full spectrum of summer guests:

Philippines Incentive Program: May 1-August 31

GVB recently launched the Guam Travel Incentive Program, which rewards Philippine travel agencies for promoting group travel to Guam. Registered TA’s are eligible to earn up to US$20 per traveler. Flight dates must be between May 1-August 31, 2025. Travelers must stay at a hotel or short-term rental. This incentive program is on offer to 1,528 trade partners in the Philippines, via registration link.

Fish Eye Friday: all May long

Every Fri-yay evening throughout the month of May, Fish Eye Marine Park hosts “Friday Market Place,” a curated shopping experience featuring local vendors, Fish Eye’s signature Island Cultural Dinner Show, and one complimentary Fish Eye photo souvenir with each booking.

Mad Collab Block Party: May 3

May started off with a bang at the Mad Collab Block Party along Aspinall Avenue in Hagåtña. This event featured live performances across a range of musical genres and a culinary showcase presenting homegrown grub from your favorite local eateries. Attendees of this May 3 outdoor potpourri dove into the creativity of more than 20 unique collaborators presenting apparel, self-care essentials, art, and locally crafted items.

National Travel and Tourism Week: May 4-10

America just wound up National Travel and Tourism Week, a time of year that the U.S. Travel Association recognizes “the power of travel to fuel economies, strengthen communities and connect America.” USTA boasts more than 1,000 member organizations, including GVB, and represents all aspects of America’s $1.3 trillion travel industry.

Talo’fo’fo’ Banana Festival: May 9-11

GVB proudly cosponsored the 16th Annual Talo’fo’fo’ Banana Festival from Friday through Sunday (May 9, 10 and 11) at Ipan Beach Park. Admission was free at this family-friendly celebration of ‘all things banana’ and featured a variety of banana-based dishes and desserts. Food, refreshments, live entertainment, games, prizes, cultural displays, and souvenirs marked the occasion at this favorite seaside venue.

Back to Sumay Day: May 10

Santa Rita-Sumai Mayor Dale C. P. Alvarez and Capt. John Frye, Commanding Officer, Naval Base Guam, warmly welcomed the former residents of Sumay Village and their descendants during Back to Sumay Day 2025 on May 10 at Clippers Landing inside Naval Base Guam. A Mass was held on site.

Asan Beach Park Cleanup: May 10

War in the Pacific National Historical Park and the Guam Coral Reef Initiative presented the annual Friends of the Park beach cleanup at Asan Beach Park on Saturday, May 10. The park and initiative hosted games, activities, and outreach information engagements during the beautification event. Visitors of all ages were welcomed to enjoy the great outdoors while participating in the litter and green waste pickup while learning more about Guam’s reefs and marine ecosystems.

Spring Farmers Market May 10

Fresh fruits and vegetables, food trucks, delicious treats, arts & crafts, and live entertainment were the big draws at Fort Apugan in Agaña Heights over this past weekend.

Mother’s Day Bike Ride: May 11

The Guam Cycling Federation hosted an early morning Mother’s Day Bike Ride from Tiyan Baseball Field.

GVB Quarterly Membership Meeting: May 15

Our next quarterly membership meeting is from 11 AM-2 PM at Hilton Guam Resort & Spa’s Micronesian Ballroom. The keynote speaker is Mr. Chris Kam, President & COO, OmniTrak TravelTrak America.

16th Annual Hagat Mango Sunset 2K/5K Run-Walk: May 17

Mayor Kevin Susuico and Vice Mayor Christopher Fejeran welcome runners to take their mark! GVB is a proud cosponsor of this year’s pre-Mango Fest fun run on Saturday, May 17. Show time: 4PM. Go time: 5PM. Register at the Hågat Mayor’s Office, or call for more info: (671) 565-2524/31. $15 per runner or $50 per family of four (4). Race day registration: $20. First 200 finishers receive free t-shirts.

Guam Taiwan Roadshow: May 17-22

GVB will lead a sales mission across Taiwan in three key cities, including Taipei, Taoyuan, and Taichung to promote Guam, strengthen ties with trade partners, and boost media exposure. Our goal is to expand partnerships with travel agencies, reinforce existing collaborations, and raise brand awareness in Taiwan. GVB’s primary audience will be 200+ trade and airline partners, media, and government officials.

World Bee Day: May 21

Celebrate World Bee Day on May 21, 2025, from 4-8 PM at the Chamorro Village Farmers Pavilion. Enter the World Bee Day Photo Contest for a chance to win a special prize. Submission deadline: May 16, 2025.

Honeybees play an essential role in our local ecosystem and their protection is critical. Guam is one of the few places to have varroa mite-free bees. Guam’s honey industry has the potential to enhance agritourism by offering visitors an opportunity to learn about local food production and nature’s pollinators who buzz around facilitating the reproduction of many crops. Support the Guam Beekeepers Association in its promotion of our island’s precious honeybees and the rich diversity in Guam’s pure honey.

Taipei Tourism Expo: May 23-26, 2025

GVB will participate in the 2025 Taipei Tourism Exposition (TTE) to promote Guam as a premier travel destination. During the expo, GVB will host on-site activities at the Guam booth, participate in a stage event on May 23, and organize a lucky draw to engage visitors. GVB has invited United Airlines to join the Guam booth to promote the TPE-GUM direct flight. GVB’s Boba Tea Co-op partner, Milksha, will sell cobranded drinks.

GVB Board Meeting: May 22

16th Annual Hågat Mango Festival: May 23-25

Mayor Susuico and Vice Mayor Fejeran welcome all to this warm, friendly southern village famous for its abundant, fruit-bearing mango trees. Enjoy cultural performances, live music, arts & crafts, souvenirs, food and beverage vendors, games, activities, specialty island-style retail items, “best mango” produce contests, and a delicious assortment of mango delicacies at Sagan Bisita! It all starts the Friday evening going into Memorial Day Weekend and lasts through Sunday night!

Asan Beach Park Memorial Day Flag Display: May 24-27

War in the Pacific National Historical Park is scouting for volunteers to assist with assembling US flag kits throughout the month as well as help with installing the flags on the 24th and disassembling the display when the holiday ends on the 27th. Check local listings under War in the Pacific NHP on Facebook or Instagram. Or call (671) 333-4055 for further information.

Breadfruit Flour Workshop: May 24

9 AM-12 NOON, Saturday, May 24

University of Guam Agriculture & Life Sciences Building

Registration Fee: $15

This month’s Breadfruit Flour Workshop at the University of Guam’s Agriculture & Life Sciences Building dovetails Gov. Leon Guerrero’s food security development priorities with the cultural authenticity that Destination Guam continues to strive for.

Willing hearts and open minds can draw easy parallels to how such educational seminars can empower locals and small business owners to participate in sustainable tourism.

Hardy, fruit-bearing breadfruit trees grow abundantly across our island and even in the wild. In fact, according to the University of Guam, “There are 70,000 wild, seedless breadfruit trees on Guam that receive little or no care but yield edible fruit.”

Imagine the possibilities in the realm of Guam’s underdeveloped agroforestry profile. Behold the opportunity these conditions present to entrepreneurs, hotels, restaurants, wholesalers and distributors who occupy food packaging and preparation niches.

Memorial Day: May 26

GVB encourages island families to warmly welcome visitors to your outdoor barbecues and holiday celebrations.

Island Feels in the Hills 2: May 31

Clutch Music presents Ekolu, Johnny Suite, High Watah, and KPV, LIVE at LeoPalace Resort Guam! Doors open at 3 PM.

PATA Micronesia

Although this May’s Tri-Annual Meeting of the Pacific Asia Travel Association’s Micronesia Chapter was postponed to the first week of June, GVB’s delegation will spend the remainder of this month preparing to attend the summit in Chuuk next month.