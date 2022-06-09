Guam to welcome first trade fam tour from Japan since 2019

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) announced that the public nonprofit membership corporation will be hosting its first trade familiarization tour from Japan since 2019. The tour will be from June 13-16, 2022, and will bring approximately 50 travel agents, media, and other travel trade partners to the island in support of GVB’s market recovery efforts. The fam tour is being done in cooperation with United Airlines and the Japan Guam Travel Association (JGTA) as part of the GoGo! Guam campaign, which also celebrates the 55th anniversary of when the first direct flight from Japan to Guam arrived on May 1, 1967.

“We’re proud to welcome back our travel trade partners from Japan for our upcoming familiarization tour. Their presence is important in our recovery efforts to grow demand in the Japan market,” said President and CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez. “We are certain our visiting group will help us in confidently showcasing Destination Guam as a safe, clean, and appealing paradise.”

Trade show scheduled

While on island, the travel trade representatives will experience Guam’s current product offerings, attractions, optional tours, and activities to better support the demand from the Japan market. A Guam Trade Show is also scheduled on June 14th at the Hyatt Regency Guam from 10 am – 12pm with active GVB members anticipated to engage with the travel trade. The participating members include Baldyga Group, Country Club of the Pacific, Docomo Pacific, Dusit Thani Guam Resort, E-Communications LLC, Fish Eye Marine Park, Grand Plaza Hotel, Guam Ocean Park, Guam Premier Outlets, Guam Reef Hotel, Hard Rock Café, Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, Hotel Nikko Guam, Hyatt Regency Guam, JGTA, Lam Lam Tours, Leo Palace Resort Guam, Lotte Hotel Guam, Micronesia Mall, Onward Beach Resort, Onward Mangilao Golf Club & Talofofo Golf Club, Pacific Islands Club, Rakuten Travel Guam, Rihga Royal Laguna Guam Resort, Skydive Guam, Spa Ayualam, The Tsubaki Tower, The Westin Resort Guam, Valley of the Latte Adventure Park, and Wyndham Garden Guam.

Restrictions eased in Japan

Although Guam no longer requires travelers to quarantine, all international visitors are still required to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and show a negative COVID-19 test result before they arrive as stated by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Japanese visitors also must show proof of a negative PCR test before they return back to Japan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has lowered its COVID-19 health risk to Level 1 for 36 countries and regions, which includes Guam and the United States on May 26. While restrictions are eased, the Japanese government is only allowing a limited number of 20,000 foreign tourists into the country through strict package tours beginning June 10.

More flights to Guam

Tying into recovery efforts, United Airlines increased its daily flight frequency from Narita to Guam to 11-times weekly, adding Saturday and Sunday daily flights and two more morning flights per week. United Airlines will also reintroduce its Osaka, Japan to Guam service beginning July 1 to meet summer travel demand to Guam. The three-times-weekly flight is scheduled for Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Japan Airlines also announced it will resume its Guam service in August. T’way, and Jeju Air are anticipated to restart its Japan to Guam service later this summer.