Guam statement on Korea lifting Pre-COVID testing requirement

37 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
3 min read
image courtesy of GVB
Guam Visitors Bureau President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez issued the following statement on South Korea’s announcement.

The announcement stated that Korea will be lifting its pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers starting September 3, 2022:



“We are extremely pleased South Korea will lift its current pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers later this week.”

“With the current Department of Public Health and Social Services free COVID testing program in partnership with Governor Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Governor Josh Tenorio and GVB, we have done our best to accommodate South Korea’s testing protocols and lessen the burden of travelers going overseas. Currently, South Korea requires inbound travelers to show a negative result within 48 hours of their PCR tests or within 24 hours of their rapid antigen tests to enter the country.

While South Korea will be lifting its pre-travel test requirement starting September 3, we also want to make it clear anyone wanting to go to South Korea will still need to take a PCR test at their own cost within the first 24 hours of their arrival to the country as a precautionary measure enforced by the Korean government.

GVB is reassured that as the testing protocols are easing back in South Korea and other countries, it will encourage further recovery of our visitor markets. Guam has been doing a great job at keeping its COVID numbers low, and now, the South Korean government believes it is at that point too.”

About the author

Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Linda Hohnholz has been writing and editing articles since the start of her working career. She has applied this innate passion to such places as Hawaii Pacific University, Chaminade University, the Hawaii Children's Discovery Center, and now TravelNewsGroup.

