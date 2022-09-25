Back in Tokyo: Guam returns to Tourism EXPO Japan

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) and the island’s tourism industry members have returned to Tourism EXPO Japan to showcase Guam’s current offerings to thousands of attendees. Organizers estimated over 150,000 participants, about the current population of Guam, were counted at the four-day event.

The annual event is at the Tokyo Big Sight from September 22-25, 2022. It is considered Japan’s largest and most comprehensive travel trade event, gathering key players from the world’s tourism industry. About 78 countries and regions participated in this year’s expo and 1,018 companies and organizations. Tourism Expo Japan is organized by the Japan Travel and Tourism Association, the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA), and the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO).

“As part of our recovery efforts and further easing travel restrictions in October in the Japan market, we ultimately felt it was important to show our presence at Tourism EXPO Japan,” said GVB Vice President Gerry Perez. “Guam values our longstanding relationship with Japan since the dawn of the modern travel era. We continue to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the first flight arriving in Guam from Japan back in 1967.

The Bureau also thanks our GVB members for partnering with us to update the Japan travel trade on our recovery campaign.”

The Guam delegation was led by GVB Director of Global Marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero with various GVB and travel trade members supporting the Guam booth at the expo. The members included Alupang Beach Club, Baldyga Group, Crowne Plaza Resort Guam, Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Dusit Beach Resort Guam, Fish Eye Marine Park, Guam Premier Outlets, Skydive Guam, and T Galleria by DFS.

B2B meetings are held as culture is showcased.

Back L-R) Maasato Wakasugi, GVB Japan Trade Director; Toshinori Ota, DFS, Partnership Manager; Vince San Nicolas, Chamorro Cultural Performer; Ricky Woodall, Skydive Guam LLC, General Manager; Monte Mesa, Guam Premier Outlets and Tumon Sands Plaza, General Manager; Keiko Deliguin, Crowne Plaza, Sales Manager; Taylor Pangilinan, GVB Visitor Safety and Satisfaction Coordinator; and Nobuyoshi Shoji, GVB Japan, Account Manager. (Front L-R) Kiyomi Kawasaki, GVB Japan Sales and Trade Assistant; Misako Honda, Fish Eye Marine Park, Sales Manager; Ayaka Yamaguchi, Skydive Guam LLC, Japanese Sale Representative; Mari Oshima, Baldyga Group, Director of Guest Service; Nadine Leon Guerrero, GVB Director of Global Marketing; Regina Nedlic, GVB Marketing Manager; Elaine Pangelinan, GVB Marketing Manager; and Mai Perez, GVB Marketing Coordinator.

Event participants were treated to highlights of Guam’s CHamoru culture by local musician Vince San Nicolas and a special appearance from Guam ambassador Shiho Kinuno. Additionally, GVB held business-to-business (B2B) meetings with trade partners and engaged with expo organizers, airlines, and Japan’s travel trade to discuss new promotional opportunities for Guam now that the world is navigating better through the COVID-19 pandemic.