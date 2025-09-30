Guam Reaches Thousands in Nagoya Showcasing Culture & Events at the Tourism Expo Japan 2025

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB), along with its members, represented Guam at the Tourism Expo Japan 2025, themed “Travel for Discovery and New Encounters,” from September 25-28 at the Aichi Sky Expo in Nagoya. This marks a significant opportunity for Guam to captivate a new audience and strengthen its presence in the Japanese travel market.

For the first time in its history, the annual event was hosted in the Aichi Prefecture, fostering a collaborative spirit among the nine prefectures of the Chubu region. According to event organizers, the Expo attracted 1,350 companies and organizations from 82 countries and regions, as well as all 47 prefectures in Japan, showcasing 1,474 booths and drawing 126,900 visitors, which exceeded the event’s target.

The Tourism Expo Japan, organized by the Japan Travel and Tourism Association, the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA), and the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), is one of the world’s largest annual travel festivals, connecting travel destinations from around the globe directly with tens of thousands of Japanese consumers, travel agencies, airlines, and media. This allows Guam the opportunity to strengthen its brand, foster destination affinity, and gain consumer insight through direct interaction with potential visitors.

“Our goal is to keep Guam top of mind for Japanese travelers while building stronger ties with the travel trade,” said GVB President and CEO Régine Biscoe Lee. “Every new relationship we establish here translates into more bookings, more exposure, and more opportunities for Guam’s people and businesses.”

Attendees at the expo got to experience the warmth and spirit of Guam firsthand at the dedicated Guam booth. A special stage hosted engaging consumer-focused activities, including lively CHamoru dance shows, insightful presentations by participating exhibitors, interactive games and prizes, and an appearance by Guam’s beloved ko’ko’ bird mascot, “Kika.” GVB’s Månnge Food Truck, in collaboration with Capitol Kitchen’s Chef Casey Castro, was stationed adjacent to the Guam booth to sell and promote popular CHamoru dishes to highlight the island’s local cuisine.

Guam Reaches Thousands in Nagoya Showcasing Culture & Events at the Tourism Expo Japan 2025

Guam’s presence at the Expo further provided GVB with the opportunity to flex future events and promotions, such as the Guam International Dance Festival, Ko’ko’ Road Race, Tumon Night Market, SIT Golf Women’s Pro Tournament, and “Danran Weddings,” while boasting Guam’s tropical beauty as the setting for TV Tokyo Docudrama series “The Reason I Am With You” and topic of the Tomo Nakai and Takumi Momose Talk Show.

GVB Members speak with travel trade agents in a B2B segment of the Tourism Expo Japan 2025.

The following GVB members proudly represented Guam at the expo throughout four days of trade meetings and consumer events:

The Guam delegation at the Tourism Expo Japan 2025 in Nagoya

Stroll

Baldyga Group

Dusit Thani Guam Resort / Dusit Beach Resort / Bayview Hotel / Dusit Place

Lotte Hotel Guam

LeoPalace Resort Guam

The Tsubaki Tower / Hotel Nikko Guam

Guam Plaza Resort

PIC Guam

DON DON DONKI GUAM

Skydive Guam

United Airlines

The Guam delegation, along with Japan Marketing Committee Chairman and GVB Board Director Ken Yanagisawa, will be in Nagoya throughout the last week of September, maximizing their engagement with the Japanese market through meetings with various industry partners such as United Airlines, T’way, JAL, HIS Incorporated and more.

“We’re seeing double digit growth from the Japan market year over year, and we’re continuing to build on that momentum,” Yanagisawa said. “Our industry partners are here with us to showcase the great things Guam has to offer. We’re looking forward to strengthening our partnerships in Nagoya and throughout the country.”

GVB’s participation in the Tourism Expo Japan 2025 in Nagoya highlights its commitment to strengthening Guam’s presence in the recovering Japan market. With outbound travel from Japan increasing 29% in July 2025 compared to the previous year, this event provides a timely and strategic opportunity to reconnect with independent travelers and travel trade partners, promote Guam as a safe and accessible island destination, and support the ongoing growth of visitor arrivals from Japan.