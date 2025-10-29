Guam Promoted as Ideal Study Destination at 25th EDM International Education Fair

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) participated in the 25th EDM International Education Fair held at COEX in Seoul, South Korea, from October 18 to 19, introducing Guam as an optimal destination for both short- and long-term English study programs. This initiative is a vital part of Guam’s tourism recovery efforts to recapture and expand this critical market segment.

Recognized as Korea’s largest education-focused fair, the EDM International Education Fair attracts more than 10,000 students and parents each year, providing comprehensive information on overseas study, language programs, and working-holiday opportunities.

At the event, GVB highlighted Guam’s unique position as the closest U.S. territory to Korea, located just four and a half hours away by air with only a one-hour time difference. The bureau emphasized that this accessibility allows students the opportunity to experience an authentic U.S. English-learning environment and a unique cultural exchange without the burden of long-distance travel. Guam offers a safe and welcoming atmosphere, pristine natural surroundings, and a well-established educational infrastructure—earning strong interest and trust from Korean parents.

During the fair, GVB distributed the Guam Education Guidebook, providing detailed information on local language schools and education programs as well as accommodation options and island cultural experiences and tours, further helping visitors gain a practical understanding of the island’s overall study environment. Active consultations were held regarding curriculum options, living costs, and unique on-island experiences, positioning Guam as not merely a leisure destination, but a viable and immersive English study hub. This focus on cultural experiences allows students to immerse themselves in Guam’s unique heritage, fostering a deeper connection to the island.

To further engage attendees, GVB hosted an SNS follow event, encouraging visitors to follow the bureau’s official account for instant giveaways and online engagement. In addition, GVB sponsored a lucky draw for a round-trip ticket to Guam, adding excitement and energy to the event.

GVB President and CEO Régine Biscoe Lee stated, “Guam continues to evolve beyond a traditional vacation spot into a well-rounded destination where education, culture, and experience come together. We will continue to promote Guam’s diverse educational programs and cultural assets to Korean students and families, showcasing the island’s potential as a unique and inspiring place to learn.” This strategic approach strengthens Guam’s tourism recovery by expanding its market, boosting the local economy, and sharing the rich cultural tapestry of the island with a new generation of visitors