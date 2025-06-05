Guam Micronesia Island Fair Returns For Exciting Weekend

Current premium viewers: 0

The Guam Visitors Bureau is excited to announce the highly anticipated return of its signature cultural celebration — the 37th Annual Guam Micronesia Island Fair (GMIF) — taking place on Saturday and Sunday, June 7–8, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.

Now in its latest edition, GMIF 2025 brings together the diverse cultures of Micronesia with six island participants – Guam, the CNMI, Chuuk, Kosrae, Pohnpei, and Yap – for a weekend packed with island food, music, traditional dance, artisan crafts, and thrilling sporting events.

A series of special cultural performances will take place, beginning with a powerful opening of 150 dancers and musicians from various islands, choreographed and led by Saina Eileen Meno, Master of CHamoru Dance. There will be a CHamoru cultural presentation at 12:30pm each day on the main stage as well as various cultural arts activities at the Guam, CNMI, Yap, Pohnpei, Chuuk, and Kosrae booths throughout the weekend. One highlight of the weekend is the Traditions of the Sacred Sakau Ceremony demonstration at the Pohnpei cultural booth beginning at 6:00 p.m. each night.

This year’s music entertainment lineup includes some of the Pacific region’s most talented bands, such as Island Pulse, Pacific Cool, Microchild, Mix Plate, Malak Mo’na, Jonah Hånom and Parker Yobei.

Headlining the musical events is globally acclaimed reggae artist Jordan T, bringing his signature island reggae energy to the main stage. Jordan T is known for high-energy performances and has toured worldwide, playing major festivals and sharing stages with icons like Damien Marley and Jimmy Cliff. A former member of Maoli and Katchafire, Jordan T has a powerful international following and his music is loved across Hawaii, Guam, Tahiti, and Japan.

Adding even more excitement to the weekend, GMIF is proud to welcome World Champion Shogo Horie of Japan, who will be giving a special Beach Flags exhibition on Saturday, June 7, showcasing elite-level athleticism and introducing this exciting sport to local spectators and athletes. On Sunday, June 8, local athletes can compete in the first-ever Guahan Beach Flags competition on the beach side at 1:00 pm.

Also on Sunday, the Haggan Outrigger Canoe Club (HOCC) will be hosting a Mixed Crew outrigger canoe race in Tumon Bay from 3:00-6:00 pm.

Food trucks, retail vendors, and kids’ activities such as a petting zoo, rock wall climbing, carabao rides and carnival rides will also be available throughout the alcohol-free, family-friendly event.

“This year’s fair is a true celebration of island life — from the traditional to the modern, from music to movement.”

Guam Visitors Bureau President & CEO Régine Biscoe Lee added, “We’re especially thrilled to celebrate with our neighbor islanders from Micronesia and introduce a new sports component that we hope will inspire future competitors and provide more opportunities for our islands to come together.”

Admission is free, and guests are encouraged to take advantage of complimentary parking and shuttle service from Freedom Park (formerly Guam Greyhound) from 12:00 to 10:00 p.m. on both days or utilize the Guam Red Trolley buses or Stroll app, both offering affordable rates throughout the event.

The entire community is invited to experience the vibrant cultures of Guam and Micronesia, and enjoy a weekend of unforgettable island spirit.

For more information, go to visitguam.com or follow @visitguamusa on social media.

Interested participants can register for the Guahan Beach Flags competition here or register for the HOCC Mixed Crew outrigger canoe races by contacting (671) 688-4470 or [email protected] .