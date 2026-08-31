Guam Mega FAM to Connect Guam’s Tourism Industry with International Travel Partners

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) will welcome over 200 travel trade professionals, media representatives, and digital influencers from key visitor source markets to Guam for the Guam Mega Familiarization (FAM) Tour, taking place September 3 – 7, 2026.

The five-day program is designed to give participants an in-depth look at Guam while creating opportunities for local businesses to connect directly with potential trade partners, media outlets, and influencers from around the region.

The Guam Mega FAM Tour participants will take part in a welcome reception, curated island tours, cultural experiences, and a tabletop marketplace where local businesses can meet with international travel professionals. Guam hotels, attractions, tour operators, transportation providers, restaurants, retailers and other visitor-related businesses will also have a chance to put their products in front of professionals who can help package and promote Guam in their respective markets.

“Bringing over 200 key opinion leaders to Guam is only part of the opportunity. We want our industry partners to showcase their businesses and make meaningful connections that continue long after our guests return home,” said Régine Biscoe Lee, GVB President and CEO. “When people experience Guam for themselves, they gain a much better understanding of what makes our island special.”

Participants will also have opportunities to discover Guam’s culture and community through a fiesta-style Labor Day celebration and Tumon Night Market featuring local food, entertainment and cultural experiences.

“There is real value in getting our travel partners out of the meeting room and into the community where they can meet the people behind our tourism products,” said Nadine Leon Guerrero, GVB Director of Global Marketing. “Our industry partners have so much to share, and this gives them a chance to tell their stories, answer questions directly and develop relationships with travel professionals who can help bring those experiences to their customers.”

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GVB is working closely with its members and tourism stakeholders to support the Mega FAM Tour and create a strong, well-rounded Guam experience for participants. As visitors make their way around the island to experience Guam’s culture, food, attractions and community, GVB also encourages residents to extend a warm Håfa Adai greeting whenever they encounter participants. These simple moments of hospitality are an important part of what makes Guam special and give visitors a chance to experience the island’s welcoming spirit.