Guam Launch of Taiwan Roadshows Reignites Tourism

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB), together with 11 of its member organizations, successfully concluded a dynamic 3-city Taiwan Roadshow aimed at strengthening tourism ties and showcasing Guam’s diverse offerings to Taiwan’s travel trade industry.

Current premium viewers: 242

The roadshow took place across Taichung (May 19), Taipei (May 20), and Taoyuan (May 21), drawing more than double the anticipated attendance, signaling a strong resurgence of interest in Guam as a travel destination.

Led by GVB Board Director and Taiwan Marketing Committee Chair Milton Morinaga, the Guam delegation included GVB member representatives from top hospitality and activity providers: Baldyga Group (Sunset BIG Cruise, TaoTao Tasi, The Beach Bar, Karera, Club Zoh, Anemos Restaurant), Dusit Properties (Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Dusit Beach Resort, Bayview Hotel, Dusit Place, Aquairum Guam), Fish Eye Marine Park, Hertz Rent-A-Car, Hotel Nikko Guam, Hyatt Regency Guam, Pacific Islands Club Guam, Skydive Guam, Stroll, The Tsubaki Tower, and The Westin Guam Resort.

Westin Resort Guam Director of Sales & Marketing Yoshi Otani meets with agents during the B2B portion of the Guam Taiwan Roadshow in in Taichung.

Key planners that organized the roadshow and supported the delegation were the GVB marketing team: Senior Marketing Manager – Taiwan Gabbie Franquez Baza, Senior Marketing Manager – Taiwan & Japan Elaine Pangelinan, and Marketing Manager – Taiwan Regina Bocatija. GVB’s mission and efforts were also bolstered by the Guam Taiwan Office (GTO), led by Director Felix Yen and his dedicated staff.

“This roadshow is the first in Taiwan since the pandemic and the interest is overwhelming.”

GVB Director Morinaga added, “We are encouraged to see the mutual excitement and partnership between the Guam and Taiwan travel community, which speaks volumes about the viability of this market.”

GVB Board Director and Taiwan Marketing Committee Chairman Milton Morinaga greets travel agents in Taichung, Taiwan.

The roadshows drew close to 200 travel agencies attending over the three locations of Taipei, Taichung, and Taoyuan. Each session featured in-depth presentations by GVB members, offering detailed insights into Guam’s accommodations, attractions, and transportation services. The diversity of offerings showcased the island as an ideal destination for both leisure and adventure travel. Attendees had the opportunity for “B2B” meetings with each provider for more detailed and direct partnerships and an opportunity to win a prize from our participating members in a Lucky Draw raffle.

The Guam delegation at the Guam Taiwan Roadshow in Taipei included 11 GVB member organizations and Guma Tao’tao Tano cultural performers.

The Taiwan Roadshow follows the April 2, 2025, launch of direct flights between Guam and Taipei, which has already sparked renewed interest from Taiwan-based travel professionals and consumers.

The energy and strong response from this event highlights the growing momentum for Guam’s tourism industry in the Taiwan market and underscores the importance of continued collaboration and promotional efforts.

SEEN IN MAIN IMAGE: Travel agents and industry professionals attend the 2025 Guam Taiwan Roadshow in Taipei on Tuesday.