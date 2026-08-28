The Guam International Dance Festival returns December 4–6, 2026, bringing competitive dancers, international performers and high-energy entertainment to Guam. Following its successful debut, GIDF is preparing for an even bigger celebration featuring dance competitions, professional showcases and workshops, with performers and audiences expected from Guam and around the world.

GIDF brings competitive dancers, world-class performances and international entertainment back to Guam

TUMON, Guam — The Guam International Dance Festival (GIDF) will return December 4–6, 2026, bringing three days of competitive dance, professional performances and international entertainment to the island.

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) announced the festival’s return following a successful inaugural event, with organizers looking to build on that momentum by attracting dancers and performers from Guam and around the world.

GIDF 2026 will put competitive dancers in the spotlight as they showcase their artistry, athleticism and technical skill. Audiences can also expect an international lineup of performances representing a variety of dance styles and cultures.

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“We are excited to bring the Guam International Dance Festival back to our island this December,” said GVB President and CEO Régine Biscoe Lee. “GIDF gives us another opportunity to welcome some of the most talented dancers and performers from around the world while giving our local community a chance to experience entertainment of the highest caliber right here at home. We look forward to building on last year’s momentum and making GIDF 2026 even bigger and more exciting.”

Guam International Dance Festival Returns December 4–6, 2026 MANNY CRISOSTOMO PHOTO Guam International Dance Festival Returns December 4–6, 2026

GVB is also working to strengthen the festival’s international profile through a potential affiliation with the Federation of International Dance Festivals (FIDAF). The bureau is seeking to have GIDF sanctioned as an official FIDAF international dance festival.

The designation could provide GIDF with greater international recognition while opening opportunities to bring internationally renowned judges and dance groups to Guam.

GVB is collaborating on the effort with Guam dance and cultural leader Vince Reyes, FIDAF’s Local Chairman for Oceania and a member of the organization’s Development Commission.

Reyes has extensive experience in international dance and cultural programming and has long advocated for the promotion of CHamoru performing arts. He leads Inetnon Gefpa’go, an award-winning program focused on strengthening awareness and pride in CHamoru heritage through performing arts. Inetnon Gefpa’go is also listed by FIDAF as an international dance festival on Guam, with Reyes serving as its President and Director.

Beyond the competition itself, GIDF 2026 is expected to feature professional showcases and workshops, creating opportunities for dancers to learn, compete and connect while giving audiences a weekend of live entertainment.

“GIDF is about creating an experience that people will want to come back for year after year,” said GVB Director of Destination Development Ina Carillo. “We have an incredible opportunity to bring together competitive dancers who are at the top of their craft with professional performers who know how to command a stage.”

Carillo said the goal is to make the festival rewarding for participants while creating an international-caliber event for Guam audiences.

“Our goal is to make the festival exciting for the dancers and unforgettable for the audience, while giving Guam the opportunity to host an event that truly feels international,” she said.

Organizers said additional details, including competition divisions and rules, participating performers, workshops and registration information, will be announced as planning continues.

Dancers, studios, teams, residents, visitors and dance enthusiasts are encouraged to save the dates and watch for upcoming announcements as Guam prepares to welcome performers from across the region and around the world.

GIDF 2026 will take place December 4–6, 2026. Additional festival and registration information will be posted on the Guam International Dance Festival website as it becomes available.