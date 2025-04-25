Guam Hosts International Cultural Student Exchange with Taiwan

A delegation of over fifty students and faculty from National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) visited Guam this week as part of an international and cultural academic exchange.

During their visit, the students had an opportunity to discover destination Guam and participate in a forum held at the Hyatt Regency Guam on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, to connect with local leaders and government organizations to explore Guam’s dynamic economy, investment landscape, and tourism sector.

The NTNU group, comprised of NTNU’s Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) program students and professors, held discussions with representatives from the Guam Economic Development Authority, University of Guam, Guam Visitors Bureau, and the Governor of Guam Lourdes Leon Guerrero. The students had the unique opportunity to engage in direct dialogue with officials, asking insightful questions about Guam’s economic development strategies, tourism initiatives, investments, and opportunities for international collaboration.

Governor Leon Guerrero addressed the group, speaking of opportunities in tourism and business in Guam. “With the launch of direct flights between Guam and Taiwan, we’re opening new doors for collaboration—not only in tourism, but in trade, education, and economic growth,” said Governor Leon Guerrero.

“Strengthening our relationship with Taiwan is a meaningful step forward in building long-term partnerships and advancing shared goals in the region.”

“This visit represents a meaningful step in strengthening ties between Taiwan and Guam through educational and economic dialogue,” said Acting GVB President & CEO Kraig Camacho. “We welcome these bright minds from NTNU and appreciate their enthusiasm to learn about our island’s future.”

Founded in 1922, National Taiwan Normal University is one of Taiwan’s most prestigious public institutions, renowned for its academic excellence in education, the arts, humanities, and international studies. As a member of the National Taiwan University System and an active participant in global academic networks such as the Association of Asia-Pacific Business Schools (AAPBS) and the International Consortium for Universities of Education in East Asia (ICUE), NTNU consistently fosters global engagement and cross-cultural understanding. Its EMBA program, offered by the NTNU College of Management, is designed to cultivate high-level business leaders who combine professional expertise with cultural depth and innovation.

The visit underscores NTNU’s commitment to cultivating globally aware leaders and Guam’s role as a strategic hub for regional partnerships in the Asia-Pacific.

GEDA’s Business & Economic Development Manager Edward Camacho and Assistant Manager Matthew Baza answer questions from NTNU EMBA students.

NTNU representatives exchange gifts with the Governor of Guam Lourdes Leon Guerrero.

SEEN IN MAIN IMAGE: Governor of Guam Lourdes Leon Guerrero welcomed National Taiwan Normal University’s EMBA students and faculty on Tuesday. – image courtesy of GVB