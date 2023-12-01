Guam: Holiday Lights Brighten Up Tutujan Park

Residents Gather for Christmas Lighting Ceremony in Agana Heights

With the help of local donors Dennis & Donna Polli and Aries Navarro, new and beautiful lights spanned across the park, providing a picture-perfect setting for residents and visitors alike.

Guests were delighted with the lights and decorations but, more importantly, enjoyed the warm Christmas spirit that ran high among the crowd, which included dignitaries such as Governor Lou Leon Guerrero, First Gentleman Jeff Cook, Lt. Governor Josh Tenorio, Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald and the Municipal Planning Council, Inalajan Mayor Tony Chargualaf, Jr., Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, Senator Jesse Lujan, GVB President and CEO Carl Gutierrez, and new Director of Parks and Recreation Angel Sablan.

Lt. Governor Josh Tenorio with Dennis and Donna Polli

Entertainment, Gifts for Children, and more

GVB’s staff and management and the Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald’s Office provided entertainment, gifts for the children, beverages, and local delicacies such as empanadas, guyuria, tamales, and other favorites for all who attended. Guests enjoyed taking selfies and family photos at the multiple photo spots throughout the park.

Both Governor Leon Guerrero and Lt. Governor Tenorio addressed the crowd, recognizing GVB President & CEO Gutierrez, GVB Director of Destination Development Dee Hernandez and her team, Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald and his staff, the Municipal Planning Council, and especially this year’s donors Dennis and Donna Polli.

“We want to thank Dennis and Donna for their generous donation (of these large decorative items).

GVB Director of Destination Development Dee Hernandez with President & CEO Carl Gutierrez.

Here in Guam, that is what we do.

We come together as neighbors,” said the Lt. Governor about their donation to the community. Also recognized for their untiring efforts, working day and night, were Akim Esa, GVB Maintenance Supervisor, Lyann Dydasco and Taylor Pangilinan of Destination Development, Sophie Tuwriret and Nap Buenaflor.

Following the remarks, Mayor Hofmann led the countdown to the lighting of the spectacular display, which will be available daily from 6:00 pm during the holiday season for all to enjoy.