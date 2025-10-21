Guam Dance Festival Draws International Interest

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) announces that registration for the Guam International Dance Festival (GIDF) will be closed on October 29, 2025. The dance festival, taking place December 5-7, 2025 in Tumon, is a highly anticipated event that will provide an opportunity for our community to experience diverse cultures right here at home, as well as a significant boost for our local economy.

With over twenty-five (25) dance groups already registered representing Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, India, and Guam, the GIDF is attracting international visitors who will stay in our hotels, dine at our restaurants, and support our local businesses. This direct injection of tourism dollars supports jobs for local families and helps fund essential community services that benefit us all.

The Guam International Dance Festival is a showcase and competition designed to unite dancers from around the Asia Pacific region, fostering cross-cultural understanding and celebrating the rich diversity of dance in the region. The festival will feature two primary divisions: Cultural Dance and Contemporary Dance. Each division will offer exciting opportunities for participants to showcase their skills and compete for recognition and significant cash awards. The overall winner of each of these divisions will receive a cash prize of $5,000, courtesy of the Bank of Guam, an official sponsor of the inaugural event.

Guam International Dance Festival

“We are incredibly excited to provide a platform for performers from around the world to share their passion, talent, and love of dance here on our beautiful island,” said GVB President & CEO Régine Biscoe Lee. “We appreciate our partners, especially the Bank of Guam, for supporting this new event and our recovery efforts through our signature events.”

Interested dance groups and enthusiasts are encouraged to register, as spots are limited. Follow the Guam Visitors Bureau’s official GIDF webpage for updates: visitguam.com/gidf or follow on social media @visitguamusa and @guamvisitorsbureau.