Guam Conducts One Guam Roadshow 2024 in Japan

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) and eighteen (18) of its members traveled to Japan to showcase Guam’s current offerings and build awareness of the GoGo Guam! Hafa Adai Campaign to over 150 travel agencies at the One Guam Roadshow. The four-day event took place from January 23-26, 2024, in Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka, and Fukuoka.

The Guam delegation of 24 was led by GVB President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez and consisted of GVB Director of Global Marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero, GVB Senior Marketing Manager Japan Regina Nedlic, GVB Marketing Manager Japan Mai Perez, GVB Senior Marketing Manager Taiwan Gabryel Franquez, GVB Public Information Officer Lisa Bordallo, and 18 representatives from its industry members including United Airlines, Japan Airlines, Alupang Beach Club, Baldyga Group, Crowne Plaza Resort Guam, Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Dusit Beach Resort Guam, Fish Eye Marine Park, Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, Hoshino Resorts, Hotel Nikko Guam, Hyatt Regency Guam, Leo Palace Resort Guam, Lotte Hotel Guam, Pacific Island Holidays, Pacific Islands Club Guam, Royal Orchid Guam Hotel, The Tsubaki Tower, and Sky Dive Guam.

GVB President & CEO Carl Gutierrez and HIS Assistant Group Manager Koshiro Tanabe, Kansai Regional Dept. Tour Planning Group at the Osaka Seminar on January 25.

The One Guam Roadshow is one of two roadshow events that takes place annually in Japan. It serves to feature new promotional programs as well as accommodations, tours, and other activities for Japanese visitors in the coming year. This year, GVB presented the Hafa Adai Campaign and brought “Guam” to the regional cities to entice agents to develop travel packages.

Meeting with Hoshino Resorts CEO Yoshiharu Hoshino and the GVB Japan Roadshow delegation on January 22.

The GVB members made individual presentations to attendees and expressed their appreciation of joining the Guam Visitors Bureau to help reinforce the message that Guam is ready to welcome more visitors from Japan. It was evident that the Japan industry is ready too, as the number of travel agents attending almost doubled from last year. In Tokyo alone, over 70 agencies attended versus 40 agencies last year. For the first time, Japan Airlines joined the roadshow and gave a presentation in Tokyo. GVB also welcomed Asiana Airlines and HIS, who plan to begin scheduled charter flights from Osaka to Guam between March 7 – 25 this year.

Meeting with the U.S Embassy in Tokyo (sitting L-R) Minister-Couselor for Commercial Affairs – Japan Honorable Alan Turley, GVB President & CEO Gov. Carl TC Gutierrez, (middle row L-R) U.S Embassy in Tokyo Senior Commercial Specialist, Tamami Honda, GVB Senior Marketing Manager-Japan, Regina Nedlic, GVB Director of Global Marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero, GVB Senior Marketing Manager-Taiwan Gabryel Franquez, Marketing Manager-Japan Mai Perez, GVB Japan Marketing Team (Shintsu SP) Account Director Nobuyoshi Shoji, (Back Row L-R) GVB Japan Marketing Team (Shintsu SP) Sales and Trade Director Masato Wakasugi, GVB Public Information Officer Lisa Bordallo, and GVB Japan Marketing Team (Shintsu SP) Yusuke Akiba.

On January 23 in Tokyo, the 2024 New Year Industry Mixer was held after the Seminar at the Bayside Hotel Azur Takeshiba. The purpose of the mixer was to thank and further build relationships with travel industry partners and encourage them to promote Guam as a first priority destination. The mixer was well attended with close to 150 guests, including VIPs from the U.S. Embassy Department of Commercial Affairs who have encouraged sister city relations between U.S. cities and prefectures in Japan.

“We’re doing great things together with our partners in Japan.”

“We’ve met with airlines, travel agents, universities, even the US Embassy Commercial Affairs division, who will help us to ease the travel experience for visitors from Japan and Asia. Japan is an important source market for us, so we want to do everything we can to both increase and improve travel to Guam,” Carl T.C. Gutierrez, President & CEO said.

Guam is expected to conduct their second roadshow of the year this summer.