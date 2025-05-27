Guam Brings Island Spirit to 2025 Taipei Tourism Expo

Guam brought the island spirit to life at the opening of the 2025 Taipei Tourism Expo, captivating visitors on the first day of the four-day event held May 23–26 at the World Trade Center in Taipei.

Among the 85+ exhibitors representing the global travel and trade industry from over 350 countries and territories, Guam stood out with a bright, colorful booth that reflected the warmth and vibrancy of the island. Drawing crowds from across the venue, CHamoru cultural performers from Guma Taotao Tano took the stage with traditional dances and music, offering a dynamic glimpse into Guam’s rich heritage.

“Our presence at the Taipei Tourism Expo is part of a broader effort to re-engage and inspire Taiwanese travelers to choose Guam as their next getaway,” said Guam Visitor Bureau (GVB) Board Director and Taiwan Marketing Committee Chairman Milton Morinaga.

“From culture to cuisine, we are showcasing everything that makes Guam a unique and unforgettable destination.”

Inside the Guam booth, visitors lined up for a taste of tropical creativity: a Guam-themed milk tea created exclusively for the Guam by Milksha—Taiwan’s beloved boba chain with over 330 stores. The limited-edition beverage blended local flavors with Milksha’s signature quality, creating a one-of-a-kind experience that quickly became a fan favorite.

The GVB team also provided space for United Airlines and prominent travel agents, such as Phoenix Tours and Richmond to promote the direct route between Taipei and Guam and sell Guam travel packages on site.

Adding to the excitement, attendees were invited to enter a lucky draw raffle featuring exclusive prizes from GVB member partners. Prizes included hotel stays, show tickets, adventure activities, rental car and restaurant vouchers from top Guam brands such as:

• Baldyga Group: Sunset BIG Cruise, TaoTao Tasi, The Beach Bar, Karera, Club Zoh, Anemos Restaurant

• Dusit Properties: Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Dusit Beach Resort, Bayview Hotel, Dusit Place, Aquarium Guam

• Fish Eye Marine Park, Hertz Rent-A-Car, Hotel Nikko Guam, Hyatt Regency Guam, Pacific Islands Club Guam, Skydive Guam, Stroll, The Tsubaki Tower, and The Westin Guam Resort.

Governor of Guam Lourdes Leon Guerrero and First Gentleman Jeff Cook attended the Expo on Monday, May 26th, supporting the Guam booth and visiting various airline and travel agencies alongside GVB to promote Guam. The Governor and First Gentleman were also joined by the Guam executive delegation who were in Taipei for the Governor’s Trade Mission to Taiwan, including GVB, Guam International Airport Authority (GIAA), Guam Economic Development Agency (GEDA), Guam Department of Administration (DOA), Guam Chamber of Commerce, LMS, Inc. and the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) of Guam.

The 2025 Taipei Tourism Expo (TTE) is one of Asia’s most prominent travel events, attracting thousands of industry professionals and consumers annually. Guam’s lively booth serves not only as a promotional hub but as a celebration of CHamoru culture, island hospitality, and world-class tourism offerings.

Governor Leon Guerrero (3rd from right), First Gentleman Jeff Cook (4th from right) and executives from GVB, GIAA, and TATA visit industry partners at Phoenix Tours.

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero (center) and her team of executives from GVB and GIAA greet China Airlines at the Taipei Tourism Expo on Monday.

Guam and Taiwan executives at the Taipei Tourism Expo (TTE) on Monday (L-R): GVB Guam Taiwan Office Director Felix Yen, GVB Director of Global Marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero, GIAA Deputy Director Artemio “Ricky” Hernandez, GVB President & CEO Régine Biscoe Lee, First Gentleman of Guam Jeff Cook, Governor of Guam Lourdes Leon Guerrero, Taipei Association of Travel Agents (TATA) Deputy Chairman Ke Mou-zhou, TATA Chairwoman Lo Hsuan-hung, GIAA Board Chairman Brian Bamba, and TopLink General Manager, Ne Shih.

Milton Morinaga, GVB Board Director and Taiwan Marketing Committee Chairman joins Taiwan’s Premier Executive Yuan Cho Jung-tai (front row 3rd from left), representing Guam in the global delegation at the opening ceremony of the the 2025 Taipei Tourism Expo on Friday.

GVB’s Guam Taiwan Office (GTO) staff Lulu Chen and Lydia Liu greet consumers and offer information about Guam.

CHamoru Cultural Performers wow the crowd at the Guam booth in the 2025 Taiwan Tourism Expo.

Guma Taotao Tano cultural performer Joelton Cruz entertains the crowd at the 2025 Taipei Tourism Expo on Friday.

Guma Taotao Tano performer Jose San Nicolas teaches a member of the crowd the chacha during the 2025 Taipei Tourism Expo.

Consumers line up to purchase special Guam-themed milk tea (shown on left) from Milksha at the 2025 Taipei Tourism Expo.

The Guam delegation at the 2025 Taipei Tourism Expo: (Back Row L-R): GVB Marketing Manager – Taiwan Regina Bocatija, GVB Senior Marketing Manager – Japan and Taiwan Elaine Pangelinan, GVB Board Director & Taiwan Marketing Committe Chair Milton Morinaga, GVB Senior Marketing Manager – Taiwan Gabbie Franquez Baza, Hyatt Regency Guam Director of Sales & Marketing Madelaine Cosico, Skydive Guam Marketing Manager Ayaka Yamaguchi, GVB Guam Taiwan Office Director Felix Yen, and The Tsubaki Tower executive Honoka Tamazaki; (Front Row L-R): Guma Taotao Tano cultural performers Joelton Cruz, Leah Torres, Jose San Nicolas, Vivian Amon, and Vince San Nicolas.

SEEN IN MAIN IMAGE: “Kika” the Ko’ko’ Bird joins (L-R) Taipei Association of Travel Agents (TATA) Chairwoman Lo Hsuan-hung, GVB President & CEO Régine Biscoe Lee, Governor Leon Guerrero, and First Gentleman Jeff Cook at the TTE Guam booth on Monday.- image courtesy of GVB