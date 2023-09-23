Award Winning Travel News Airline News Airport News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Canada Travel Caribbean Tourism News Cruise Industry News eTurboNews | eTN feeds Government News Hospitality Industry Hotel News Jamaica Travel Meeting and Incentive Travel News Update People in Travel and Tourism Rebuilding Travel Responsible Travel News Safer Travel Sustainable Tourism News Tourism Transportation News Travel Wire News World Travel News

GTRCMC Tourism Resilience Awards at Toronto Board of Trade

3 days ago
by Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The GTRCMC Tourism Resilience Awards will be global and will be presented to Tourism players worldwide

The Inaugural Tourism Resilience Awards by the GTRCMC took place at the Toronto Board of Trade.

Seven outstanding Jamaican Canadians as well as Air Canada Vacations received the awards from Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett who is also the founder of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre and the Tourism Resilience Awards.

The GTRCMC Tourism Resilience Awards will be global and will be presented to Tourism players worldwide, whose contributions to Resilience building is seminal and exceptional!

