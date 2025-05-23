GTRCMC and Chemonics International Join Forces to Strengthen Tourism Resilience

Global professional services firm Chemonics International and the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), which has its headquarters in Jamaica, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at enhancing the resilience of tourism destinations around the world.

This collaboration brings together Chemonics’ 50 years of sustainable development experience across 150 countries with GTRCMC’s pioneering work in tourism resilience and crisis management.

“Tourism is a critical economic driver that supports millions of livelihoods, particularly for women, young people, and rural communities,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett. “Our partnership with Chemonics will strengthen the industry’s foundation and ensure its sustainable growth despite global challenges,” he added.

Tourism, the world’s third-largest industry generating approximately $11.1 trillion and supporting nearly 348 million jobs globally, faces increasing challenges from climate change, economic volatility, and other crises. This collaboration addresses the urgent need to build more resilient tourism economies, particularly benefiting the small and medium-sized enterprises that dominate the sector.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainable tourism development,” said Chemonics President and CEO Jamey Butcher. “By combining our global implementation expertise with GTRCMC’s specialized knowledge in tourism resilience, we can make meaningful contributions to destinations’ ability to withstand and recover from crises,” he noted.

The MOU will focus on three key objectives:

Enhancing global tourism resilience through practical solutions and strategies

Promoting thought leadership through international fora and conferences

Catalyzing academic collaborations to establish resilience Centres worldwide

“The GTRCMC stands ready to improve the responsiveness of tourism dependent countries and this collaboration with Chemonics will provide the necessary expertise to do so,” said Professor Lloyd Waller, Executive Director of the GTRCMC.

The collaboration will include organizing international conferences, conducting joint research projects, and implementing capacity-building programs for tourism stakeholders. These initiatives directly contribute to several United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals by promoting inclusive economic growth, sustainable consumption, and environmental conservation.

SEEN IN IMAGE: Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett (R) shakes hands with Ibrahim Osta, Senior Economic Growth Advisor and Global Tourism Lead at Chemonics International following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre and Chemonics International. The MOU, signed during Arabian Travel Market in Dubai earlier this month seeks to strengthen global tourism resilience.