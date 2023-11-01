Group Travel a Growing Luxury Trend

Take for instance the fantasy of a private VIP jet. No longer a fantasy as groups from NBA players to entertainment stars evolves into the Smith family on a travel reunion trip.

Once reserved for the elite few, private charter and VIP travel has become increasingly accessible and attractive to a broader range of travelers. Several key factors have contributed to this shift, including group travel’s growing importance and a heightened emphasis on gastronomy. Yes, gastronomy, because you just can’t have a family reunion without food and lots of it.

Traditionally, private and VIP charters were synonymous with individual or small-group travel. However, this is no longer the case. Over the past few years, there has been a notable increase in the number of people opting for private charters when traveling with larger groups. This shift is primarily due to the convenience, privacy, and flexibility that private VIP charters offer to groups of all sizes, whether corporate teams, extended families, or friends on a getaway.

According to industry statistics, the demand for larger private jets, capable of accommodating 10 or more passengers, has surged by nearly 30% over the last five years. This correlates with a recent report from the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), which says that over 50% of private jet flights are for groups. Additionally, research from Aeroaffaires indicates a 34% increase in the summer of 2022 from 2021. This trend highlights the changing preferences of travelers who are increasingly seeking the camaraderie and exclusivity of group travel without the hassles of commercial flights.

And the food

Discerning private customers have come to expect a level of luxury and refinement that goes beyond the ordinary. In response to this demand, private jet operators have raised the bar when it comes to in-flight dining experiences. Gone are the days of uninspiring airline food; instead, passengers can now savor gourmet meals prepared by renowned chefs in the comfort of their private jet cabins.

Statistics reveal that over 80% of private jet travelers consider gastronomy an essential part of their journey.

This has led to partnerships between private jet companies and top-tier restaurants and catering services, ensuring that passengers enjoy culinary delights that rival Michelin-starred establishments to create unforgettable dining experiences at 40,000 feet.

The increasing popularity of group travel and the heightened gastronomic expectations of discerning passengers have all played a pivotal role in reshaping the industry. From customized itineraries to gourmet dining experiences that rival the world’s top restaurants, private jet charters are redefining luxury air travel, making it more accessible and appealing to a broader range of travelers, while continuing to innovate and adapt to meet the evolving needs of their clientele.