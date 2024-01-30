Grenada Turns 50 Years

On Saturday, January 20, 2024, H.E Tarlie Francis, Grenada’s Ambassador to the U.S. hosted a Pre-Independence Celebration at his residence in McLean, Virginia. This event marked the beginning of Grenada’s 50th anniversary celebrations, leading up to the main event on February 7.

Approximately 125 attendees, including members of the diplomatic community, government officials, dignitaries, and members of the diaspora gathered for the occasion. The event was a collaboration between the Grenada Embassy and Embassy Experiences, a Washington based organization for young professionals in D.C. The direct engagement with the Young Professionals and decision-makers in the capital of the USA emphasizes the strategic importance of this celebration.

The evening featured a cocktail reception, a mini exhibition showcasing Grenadian art and artifacts, a tasting of Dr. Michaele Samuel’s newly launched Apple Wine (which she began making as a hobby), and an authentic Grenadian menu. In addition, guests were also treated to cultural exposition, including Maypole Dancing, String Band Music, folk songs rendered by the youth and poetry reading, all presented by Grenadians resident in DC, Virginia, and Maryland. Attendees also enjoyed a live band, Oasis Band, which is led by the multiple award-winning Grenadian performing artists, Peter Humphry.

Ambassador Francis welcomed the audience emphasizing the significance of Grenada’s 50thAnniversary of Independence. “As we gather to celebrate this jubilee, we not only commemorate a historic milestone for a small island nation but also recognize that Grenada has embarked on a journey to strengthen the bonds between our nations. This event serves as a testament to the enduring friendship between Grenada and the United States, emphasizing the importance of people-to-people relations. Through cultural exchange and shared experiences, we aim to build bridges that will foster understanding, cooperation, trade, investment, and lasting connections between our communities. Let this celebration and the joy you experience with us mark the strengthening of links that connect our shared history, where the spirit of friendship and collaboration continue to thrive.”

The Grenada Tourism Authority’s Director of Sales, USA, presented and shared the significance of the 50th Anniversary Logo, The Theme “One People, One Journey, One Future” and the Theme Song “Up From Here”. The audience was also reminded of Grenada’s recent accolades, including Paradise Beach being voted the number one beach in the Caribbean by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award; being named amongst one of the 52 Places to visit in 2024 by the New York Times; and the only Caribbean island to be listed as one of the top 24 places to visit for 2024 by Conde Nast Traveler. In addition, Grenadian-born Davone Alexis originally from Carriacou won an Emmy for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming in the show “A Black Lady Sketch Show”. Members of the diaspora also had the opportunity to hear about the 473 Connect Ambassador Program which the Grenada Tourism Authority developed specifically for 1st, 2nd and 3rd generation Grenadians worldwide, offering them rewards for referrals and a chance to win an all-inclusive vacation for two.

This prelude celebration not only set the stage for Grenada’s 50th-anniversary milestone, showcasing the vibrant spirit and cultural richness of Grenada, but also sparked excitement for upcoming tri-state island events. These include an excursion to Grenada, a diaspora townhall with the Grenada investment Development Corporation, and a full calendar of events on February 7. For more information on the 50th Anniversary of Independence celebrations, visit https://grenadaturns50.gd/.

To learn more about Grenada or plan a getaway, visit https://www.puregrenada.com/