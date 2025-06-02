Greenpeace ‘Tourists’ Steal Macron Wax Statue from Paris Museum

Current premium viewers: 34

According to local media reports, a wax statue of Emmanuel Macron who is current President of France, has been stolen from the Grevin Museum (Musée Grévin), which houses France’s largest collection of lifelike wax sculptures.

The Musée Grévin is a wax museum located on the Grands Boulevards in the 9th arrondissement of Paris on the right bank of the Seine. The museum was founded in 1882 by Arthur Meyer, a journalist for Le Gaulois, on the model of Madame Tussauds founded in London in 1835, and named for its first artistic director, caricaturist Alfred Grévin. It is one of the oldest wax museums in Europe.

Welcome to Grévin Paris | Grévin Museum The Grévin Museum is a must-see in Paris, discover it with family or friends! Our 200 celebrities await for you for a unique visit in amazing settings.

Preliminary findings indicate that two women and a man, posing as tourists, took the statue and exited the building through an emergency exit, concealing it with a blanket, early in the morning.

Later, an unidentified man called the museum, identifying himself as an activist from the Greenpeace international organization, and claimed responsibility for the theft. The museum’s management promptly notified the police about the incident. According to the sources, the stolen sculpture is estimated to be worth around €40,000 (US$45,700).

Greenpeace activists reportedly transported Macron’s statue to the Russian Embassy in a theatrical demarche against France’s continuing dealings with Putin’s regime in Moscow.

In a press release issued today, the French arm of the international environmental organization stated: “Greenpeace France activists borrowed the statue of Emmanuel Macron from the Grévin Museum, believing that he does not deserve to be displayed in this world-renowned cultural institution until he has terminated France’s contracts with Russia and promoted an ambitious and sustainable ecological transition at the European level.”

Macron’s statue is not the first sculpture being snatched from the museum. In 1980, a band of motorcyclists, unhappy with new bike tax law, ‘kidnapped’ a statue of President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, who served from 1974 to 1981.

Later on, in 1993, unidentified perpetrators stole a sculpture of Jacques Chirac, who would later become the President of France from 1995 to 2007, while he was still the mayor of Paris.