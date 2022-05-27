Greek and Italian Tourism new winning cooperations

A future tourism market is emerging between Greece and Italy.

A collaboration between Fiavet (the Italian Federation of travel agents) and Visit Greece, started with an institutional mission last year. This friendly cooperation is now getting stronger in 2022 with cross membership in the Federation.

“This is a new step in the internationalization process of Fiavet-Confcommercio, an alliance with Greece with which we have a merged bond open to a new season of tourism in the Mediterranean”, said Ivana Jelinic, president of Fiavet-Confcommercio when he greeted the adhesion of the Greek Tourist Board.

The relationship between the Mediterranean destination and the Federation originated in last year’s mission. It was attended by politicians, personalities, and travel agents accompanied by representatives of the Hellenic Tourist Board.

“Collaboration between our countries is fundamental because tourism is a strategic sector that can only benefit from cooperation,” the president of Fiavet-Confcommercio added.

“Greece is a country rich in tourist experiences and has an extraordinary tourist offer. With this partnership, we renew our utmost willingness towards Fiavet members to make our country, its culture, and people understand how it is a destination that can be visited all year round,”, said the director of the Hellenic Tourist Board in Italy, Kyriaki Boulasidou.

This agreement establishes the roadmap of the future of Fiavet-Confcommercio which wants to be the protagonist of the restart, facilitating its members through direct and concrete relationships with international destinations