Greece’s Hotel Industry Fair Happening in Athens

Greece’s hotel industry fair, The Xenia exhibition, a gathering for hotel industry leaders and a key event for advancing Greece’s tourism sector, will commence on November 25 at the Metropolitan Expo center near the Athens airport.

Hotel owners, executives, and tourism accommodation providers will have the opportunity to connect with top companies offering hotel equipment, technology solutions, digital services, construction and renovation products, energy-saving solutions, and food industry suppliers crucial for hotel operations.

The exhibition will continue until November 27.

Apart from Greece, many countries host similar events catering to the hospitality and tourism industries.

These events often include trade shows, exhibitions, and conferences focused on hotel management, hospitality technology, tourism development, and related services. Some notable ones include HITEC (Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference) in the United States, ITB Berlin (Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin) in Germany, WTM (World Travel Market) in London, and many others across different regions globally.

Each offers a platform for networking, showcasing products, and discussing industry trends and innovations.