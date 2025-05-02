Greece Wants Middle Eastern Tourists, Partners with Emirates

The codeshare agreement will enhance travelers’ access to the most sought-after Greek tourist locations, such as the islands of Santorini, Mykonos, and Rhodes.

Current premium viewers: 1

Greece’s Ministry of Tourism announced today that the country has entered into a general partnership with Dubai’s Emirates airline, which includes a UAE carrier’s codeshare agreement with Greek Aegean Airlines.

According to the ministry’s statement, the codeshare agreement will enhance travelers’ access to the most sought-after Greek tourist locations, such as the islands of Santorini, Mykonos, and Rhodes.

Positioned at the southernmost point of Europe, Greece relies significantly on tourism income, which faces challenges due to the effects of rising temperatures, wildfires, and floods associated with climate change. Despite these challenges, the country generated 21.5 billion euros ($24 billion) in tourism revenue last year, surpassing the previous record of 20.6 billion euros set in 2023. New initiative aims to draw more tourists to Greece throughout the year.

Greece is the cradle of Western civilization, with numerous ancient sites like the Acropolis of Athens and one of the most popular international tourist destinations, known for its rich history, culture, and beautiful islands. It’s a major economic driver, with tourism contributing significantly to the country’s GDP and supporting many jobs. Greece is ranked among the top destinations worldwide in terms of tourist arrivals, attracting millions of visitors each year

On the other hand, the Middle East is also aiming to attract more tourists from Europe and other places to diversify economies that have traditionally depended on oil revenues.

The UAE, particularly Dubai, is already a popular destination for European tourists, with the region seeing a significant increase in international arrivals, in particular from Europe. European tourists are drawn to the UAE for its modern infrastructure, luxury attractions, and diverse attractions.

Emirates is one of the two flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates. Based in Garhoud, Dubai, the airline is a subsidiary of The Emirates Group, which is owned by the government of Dubai’s Investment Corporation of Dubai.

Aegean Airlines S.A. is the flag carrier of Greece and the largest Greek airline by total number of passengers carried, by number of destinations served, and by fleet size. A Star Alliance member since June 2010, it operates scheduled and charter services from Athens and Thessaloniki to other major Greek, European and Middle Eastern destinations. Its main hubs are Athens International Airport in Athens, Macedonia International Airport in Thessaloniki and Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus. It also uses other Greek airports as bases, some of which are seasonal.