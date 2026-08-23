Greece welcomed more tourists in June 2026, but the economic payoff weakened sharply. While arrivals climbed 6.9%, tourism revenue rose just 1.2%, as spending per visitor fell and American arrivals dropped 12.1%. The latest Bank of Greece figures reveal a troubling gap behind Greece’s booming tourism numbers.

ATHENS — Greece welcomed more foreign tourists in June, but the latest figures reveal a growing problem for one of the country’s most important industries: more visitors are not translating into proportionately more money. The decline in American travelers is adding to the pressure.

Tourist arrivals increased 6.9% in June 2026 from a year earlier, reaching approximately 4.9 million visitors. Yet tourism revenue rose by just 1.2% to €3.29 billion, according to Bank of Greece data.

The widening gap between visitor numbers and receipts is particularly significant for Greece, where tourism represents a major source of employment, foreign currency and economic activity across Athens, the islands and other popular destinations.

Average spending per visitor fell 6.2% year-on-year in June. Across the first six months of 2026, expenditure per traveler was down 0.6%.

The numbers suggest Greece is still attracting tourists in large volumes, but those visitors are becoming more cautious about how much they spend once they arrive.

The most notable weakness came from several of Greece’s traditionally valuable tourism markets, including the United States.

American arrivals declined 12.1% in June to 202,800 visitors. Spending by U.S. travelers fell 3.7% to €257.8 million.

The reduction is significant because American tourists have become an increasingly important market for Greece. In 2025, Greece received about 1.55 million U.S. travelers, according to final Bank of Greece figures.

The June decline also represents a reversal from earlier in the 2026 season. In May, U.S. arrivals had increased 1.9% to 126,200, while American tourism receipts jumped 55.1% to €188.2 million.

There is no verified evidence, however, that President Donald Trump has imposed sanctions on Greece that directly restrict Americans from traveling there. Consequently, describing the 12.1% decline as the direct result of a Trump “sanction on Greece” would go beyond the available evidence.

The numbers nevertheless highlight how vulnerable Greece’s tourism economy can be to changes in major overseas markets, including shifts in American travel demand, economic uncertainty and international policy developments.

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Europe provided much of the growth in June. Arrivals from European Union countries increased 12.2%, while arrivals from countries outside the EU were almost unchanged compared with June 2025.

Germany remained one of Greece’s largest sources of tourists. German arrivals increased 6% to 814,600 in June. But German visitors spent €515.1 million — a decline of 14.5% from a year earlier.

The contrast was even more pronounced among French tourists. Arrivals from France surged 18.2% to 218,200, but their spending plunged 33.9% to €129.8 million.

Britain, another crucial market for Greek tourism, recorded declines in both categories. UK arrivals fell 12% to 713,800, while spending by British tourists dropped a much steeper 26.1% to €442.9 million.

Taken together, the figures expose the challenge behind Greece’s headline tourism growth.

The country may be filling aircraft, hotels and resorts with more international visitors, but revenue is failing to keep pace. If that pattern continues through the peak summer season, businesses could find that record or near-record arrival numbers do not necessarily produce equivalent gains in profitability.

The trend is particularly striking after a strong 2025. Greece generated €23.63 billion in travel receipts last year, an increase of 9.4%, while inbound traveler numbers grew 6.4%. Average expenditure per trip also increased 2.8% in 2025.

June 2026 therefore sends a different signal: visitor volume alone may no longer be enough.

For Greece’s tourism industry, the key question for the remainder of the summer will not simply be how many people arrive, but how much they spend. With American and British arrivals declining and expenditure from several major European markets weakening, Greece faces increasing pressure to convert its continued popularity into stronger tourism revenue.