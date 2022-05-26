Greater Toronto Airports Authority Appoints New Vice President, Stakeholder Relations And Communications

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) has announced the appointment of Karen Mazurkewich as Vice President, Stakeholder Relations and Communications, effective June 6, 2022. In her new role, Karen will champion the GTAA’s stakeholder relations and corporate communications efforts, with a focus on transforming the way the GTAA communicates to its customers, community, partners and employees. She will also lead the GTAA’s media relations, issues management and government relations functions.

Most recently, Karen served as Vice President, Strategic Communications at MaRS, North America’s largest urban innovation hub, where she led three high-impact teams: MaRS Corporate Communications and Marketing, Content Studio @ MaRS, and the Innovation Economy Council. Her work was instrumental in building MaRS’ position as a leading voice in the tech ecosystem by maintaining a 50% share-of-voice among its hub competitors, while also raising the profile of individual startups.

“The GTAA has great ambitions for Toronto Pearson, and it takes exceptional people to energize high-performing teams to deliver as Pearson continues to be a strong engine of Canada’s economy post-pandemic,” said Deborah Flint, President and CEO, GTAA. “I’m confident that Karen will be a tremendous addition to GTAA as we forge the airport of the future and drive innovation, thought leadership, partnerships and expanded engagement with government, community and business.”

Karen holds a Master’s Diploma in Communications from Concordia University and a BSc. (Hons) from Queen’s University. Prior to joining MaRS, Karen worked extensively in media, both in Canada and abroad, founding her own consulting firm targeting mobile apps and interactive platforms companies; serving as a Wall Street Journal staff international correspondent; working as a columnist/feature writer for the Financial Post and an on-camera commentator for CNBC Asia; and authoring two books. Outside of work, she is an avid collector of art and antiques, an equestrian enthusiast and a mother to two wonderful daughters.