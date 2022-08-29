Graphene Market worth $ 1.23 billion by 2032 – Exclusive Report by Market.us

In 2021, the global graphene market was worth USD 1.23 billion. Between 2023-2032, it is expected to grow at a 42.5% CAGR.

The market is expected to grow due to increasing product demand in the following industries: electronics, biomedical technology, energy storage, composites and coatings, water & wastewater treatment, and energy storage. Graphene has the ability to increase the energy and charge rates of modern-day rechargeable battery packs. Graphene can also be used to prolong the life of lithium-ion battery cells and reduce their overall weight. Consequently, graphene’s increasing use in the Electric Vehicle (EV), the industry will drive market growth.

Global market size will likely be driven by the growing demand for lightweight, flexible and durable materials. Global expansion in the semiconductor, electronics, automotive, and composites industries is key to increasing product demand. It is stronger than steel or diamond. It is also a better conductor of heat and electricity, making it useful in mobile phones, memory chips, and laptops. It has excellent properties like electrical and thermal conductivity, strength, toughness, and high electron mobility. This will increase its demand in many applications.

Download Now And Browse Complete Information: https://market.us/report/graphene-market/request-sample/





Driving Factors

Global graphene market growth has been steady and gradual. Graphene can be used as a vehicle and transport material in many applications. Tires, anti-braking systems, composite structural pieces, and many other accessories are all used in the automobile industry. This increases graphene market growth. The graphene market has seen significant growth in regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, and other European regions. This increases the market’s sales.

Graphene can be used to make next-generation electronic devices such as sensors, transistors, bendable phones, and capacitors. It’s used as a coating for improving the touchscreens on smartphones and tablets. Because of the product’s mechanical properties and conductivity, the use of flexible and wearable electronic devices is growing rapidly. This has driven the electronics industry’s market growth. The transistor is a silicon/germanium transistor built by researchers at the Institute of Metal Research of the China Academy of Sciences in November 2019.

Restraining Factors

It is clear that growth has been observed in almost all regions, with the exception of a few areas that have experienced restraining factors. The main factor that determines growth is volume production of high-quality, detectable graphene. The graphene market will not grow if the manufacturing process is slow and inefficient.

Riverside Bourns of Engineering at the University of California discovered that GO nanoparticles can be released into streams and lakes. While GO usage is on the rise, it is also toxic to humans. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is required to assess the potential environmental impacts of GO as production rises.



Place An Inquiry to access the full report: https://market.us/report/graphene-market/#inquiry

Market Key Trends

The electronics industry is making great progress and the market is expanding rapidly. The demand for electronic components will increase as more people use cellular phones, laptops, gaming systems and other personal electronic devices.

Graphene could also modernize the smartphone industry, replacing existing touchscreen technology. Graphene is significantly cheaper than most of the modern smartphone materials and it is also much more flexible. Graphene is used commercially in optoelectronics. It is used for touchscreens (for smartphones and tablets, desktop computers and televisions), liquid crystal display (LCDs) and organic light emitting diodes(OLEDs).

Germany is home to the most extensive electronic industry in Europe. According to the German Electric and Electronic Manufacturers Association, Germany’s production of electronics and electricity declined to EUR 182 billion by 2020. The sales of the digital and electro industries in Germany reached EUR 18.1 billion in December 2021. This is an 8.5% increase over December 2020.

The above-mentioned elements will drive an increase in demand for electronic products in the forecast period. This will result in an increase of graphene demand.

Recent development

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC and Vittoria SpA collaborated in July 2022 on the development and supply of functionalized graphene, a nanomaterial that can be used to enhance the rubber of bicycle tires. Haydale was awarded a 1 ton order for functionalized graphene. Both companies reached an agreement to produce functionalized graphene near Vittoria in Thailand in the medium-term.





Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. and Amec Foster Wheeler PLC, signed a non-binding letter of intent in March 2022 for GMG’s major expansion projects in graphene manufacturing. Wood will assist GMG in automating and scaling up its natural gas-to-graphene manufacturing process.

Key Companies

Angstron Materials, Inc.

ACS Material, LLC

BGT Materials Ltd.

CVD Equipment Corporation

Directa Plus SpA

XG Sciences, Inc.

Mono-layer & bi-layer graphene

Grafoid Inc.

AMO GmbH

Vorbeck Materials

Xiamen Knano Graphene

HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC

NanoXplore Inc.

Haydale Limited

Graphenea SA

Graphene NanoChem

Other Key Players

Segmentation

By Material

Graphene Nanoplatelets

Graphene Oxide

Reduced Graphene Oxide

Others

By Application

Electronics

Composites

Energy

Others

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

What is the size of graphene’s market?

What is graphene market growth?

Which segment had the largest graphene market?

What are the major players in graphene’s market?

What are the main factors that drive the graphene market?

What are the main factors driving Graphene’s market growth?

What is the CAGR market value for graphene?

What are the top trends in graphene?

Which region will hold the largest market share in Graphene?

What are the top growth strategies for graphene market players?

What are the top strategies used by market players?

Which segment is the most dominant in the graphene market?

Who are the potential clients of the graphene industry?

Explore our related report:

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm.



Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News