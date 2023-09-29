Disney Vacation Club announced the grand opening of The Villas at Disneyland Hotel are. The all-new tower features 344 guest rooms and is located only steps away from the Disneyland Resort theme parks.

The 12-story tower is the 16th Disney Vacation Club property and the first dedicated Disney Vacation Club property at Disneyland Resort since The Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa opened in 2009.

The property also marks the first new tower at the award-winning Disneyland Hotel since 1979.

Today, there are a total of 16 Disney Vacation Club properties across four states, including Disney’s Riviera Resort, the newest Disney Vacation Club property at Walt Disney World Resort, and Aulani, Disney Vacation Club Villas, Ko Olina, Hawaii.