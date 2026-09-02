Congress has temporarily averted another government shutdown, but U.S. travel leaders say the aviation system remains vulnerable. With billions at stake, the industry wants permanent funding protections so TSA officers and air traffic controllers are never forced to work without pay. Here’s what the proposal would change.

WASHINGTON— The U.S. travel and aviation industry welcomed congressional action to avert another federal government shutdown but warned that the temporary funding measure leaves unresolved a recurring threat to the nation’s airports: forcing Transportation Security Administration officers and air traffic controllers to continue working when their paychecks stop.

The House voted 370-48 on Tuesday to approve Senate amendments to H.R. 6500, the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2027, sending the legislation to President Donald Trump. The measure extends current government funding through Dec. 11, giving lawmakers roughly another 10 weeks to complete the annual appropriations process.

Following the vote, the U.S. Travel Association, Airlines for America (A4A) and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) said the action represented progress—but argued that another continuing resolution merely postpones the fundamental problem.

“Today’s House vote is welcome progress, but travelers and the people who keep America moving have seen this movie before: another temporary fix, followed by more of the same uncertainty,” the organizations said.

They called on Congress to finish the annual appropriations bills and adopt a permanent mechanism ensuring that TSA officers and air traffic controllers continue receiving their salaries even when other parts of the federal government shut down.

Why the industry remains concerned

The immediate danger of an Oct. 1 shutdown has receded, but Congress has not completed the 12 annual appropriations bills needed to fund the federal government for fiscal 2027. Instead, the continuing resolution largely maintains existing funding until Dec. 11.

For the travel industry, that distinction matters.

Air traffic controllers and TSA screening officers perform functions considered essential to aviation safety and security. During a shutdown, they generally continue reporting for duty even though the appropriations that finance their salaries may have lapsed.

That creates an unusual situation: the aviation system remains open, but thousands of the federal employees required to operate it can be working without receiving their normal paychecks.

U.S. Travel says the problem has become structural rather than exceptional, pointing to funding lapses in 2018-19, fall 2025 and again during the February-April 2026 Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

The consequences can quickly spread beyond federal employees.

During the previous 43-day shutdown, more than six million passengers were affected and more than 9,000 flights were delayed or canceled, according to the travel groups. They estimate that the shutdown cost the U.S. travel economy roughly $1 billion a week.

Airlines for America separately estimated the broader economic impact of that shutdown at approximately $7 billion, or more than $150 million per day.

The problem is that aviation staffing has little room to absorb prolonged disruption. Controllers are required to safely manage aircraft movements, while TSA officers have to staff airport checkpoints. Financial stress, absenteeism and employee departures during a prolonged shutdown can therefore translate into longer security lines, reduced air-traffic capacity, flight delays and cancellations.

The travel industry’s concern extends beyond airports. Disrupted flights affect hotels, restaurants, convention business, attractions and destinations, as well as air cargo and business travel. U.S. Travel describes travel as a $1.3 trillion U.S. industry supporting 15 million jobs.

How much money is involved?

The funding question has two separate dimensions.

First is the normal annual funding needed to operate the FAA and TSA.

For fiscal 2027, the House Appropriations Committee has proposed $22.7 billion for the Federal Aviation Administration, including resources to hire 2,300 new air traffic controllers and replace aging telecommunications infrastructure.

The administration’s FY2027 FAA budget request is slightly lower at approximately $22.4 billion. It includes $14.2 billion for FAA operations, which covers air traffic management, controller hiring and training, aviation safety and other operational responsibilities.

Within that request is $95.4 million specifically to continue the accelerated air traffic controller hiring and training program, with a target of bringing 2,300 controller trainees on board during FY2027. Another $4 billion is requested for FAA facilities and equipment, complementing previously enacted investment in modernization of the nation’s air traffic control system.

For TSA, the House Appropriations Committee’s FY2027 Homeland Security bill proposes $11.3 billion, including $6.1 billion for the frontline screening workforce. It also provides $226 million for computed-tomography checkpoint screening systems and funding for canine teams and other aviation-security programs.

Together, the House proposals therefore contemplate roughly $34 billion for the FAA and TSA, although the agencies are funded through separate appropriations bills and not all of that money pays frontline aviation employees.

The second—and central—issue raised by the travel industry is different: what happens to those employees if annual appropriations lapse again?

A permanent funding backstop

U.S. Travel and its aviation partners are backing legislation designed to disconnect the pay of essential aviation workers from future shutdown fights.

Among the proposals are the Keep America Flying Act (S.3031/H.R.5851), the Aviation Funding Stability Act (S.1045) and the Aviation Funding Solvency Act (H.R.6086). The measures differ in structure and scope, but their objective is broadly similar: ensure that critical TSA and/or FAA personnel can continue to be paid when normal appropriations lapse.

That means the industry is not simply asking Congress to appropriate billions of dollars in new annual spending every time a shutdown occurs. It is seeking a standing funding mechanism that can switch on when normal appropriations stop.

U.S. Travel Association U.S. Travel is the national, non-profit organization representing and advocating for all components of the travel industry.

For the FAA, H.R.6086 illustrates how such a backstop could work.

The Aviation Funding Solvency Act would allow the FAA to tap available money in the Aviation Insurance Revolving Fund during a lapse in appropriations. The Congressional Budget Office said the fund entered FY2026 with about $2.7 billion in unobligated mandatory balances.

CBO estimates that enacting H.R.6086 would increase direct federal spending by approximately $2.2 billion over the 2026-2036 period, although the actual amount would depend heavily on whether—and for how long—future shutdowns occur.

The legislation could temporarily support activities that received approximately $17.7 billion in FY2026 funding, according to CBO. But that does not mean the bill immediately spends $17.7 billion. The reserve would be tapped only when appropriations lapse and only while the shutdown-funding authority is required.

The distinction is significant: the proposal effectively creates insurance against congressional funding failures rather than another permanent annual spending program.

The FAA also already benefits from a dedicated financing mechanism—the Airport and Airway Trust Fund, supported largely by aviation-related taxes and fees. The fund finances air traffic control operations, airport and aviation-system investments, technology upgrades and safety activities.

The travel industry’s argument is that money already flowing through aviation-specific financing mechanisms should help insulate essential workers from Washington’s broader appropriations disputes.

TSA presents a different challenge

TSA is part of the Department of Homeland Security rather than the Department of Transportation, making its funding structure different from the FAA’s.

The administration’s FY2027 proposal puts TSA’s gross discretionary resources at approximately $11.49 billion, including passenger-security fee collections. The proposal would make an additional $1.68 billion from the Aviation Security Passenger Fee available to TSA instead of directing that portion toward federal deficit reduction.

Congress, however, ultimately determines whether that proposal and TSA’s wider annual budget become law.

The travel industry wants TSA pay protected independently of that annual political process. The Keep America Flying Act, for example, is designed to provide continuing appropriations for essential FAA and TSA pay and operations when a federal shutdown occurs.

The issue is particularly acute for TSA’s frontline workforce. Airlines for America has said TSA officers earn an average salary of about $35,000, arguing that many cannot readily absorb a missed paycheck while continuing to report to work.