Got COVID? Travel to Thailand!

Visitors will not have to undergo antigen tests or show vaccination evidence when health authorities redefine COVID-19.

Beginning October 1, COVID-19 will be categorized as a communicable disease under surveillance. But really this doesn’t matter today, because the Thai government has decided since yesterday to remove COVID-19 from its list of prohibited diseases for foreign visitors. This means foreigners with the illness will be allowed to enter the kingdom.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said the Cabinet approved the draft Interior Ministerial Regulation prescribing prohibited diseases for foreigners entering or having residency in the kingdom. The revised regulation removed COVID-19 from the list of prohibited diseases provided in Sections 12 (4) and 44 (2) of the Immigration Act, B.E. 2522. The new measure will go into effect once it is published in the Royal Gazette.

The deputy government spokesperson also listed the diseases that still prevent visitors from entering the country, including leprosy, advanced tuberculosis, elephantiasis, Stage 3 syphilis, and drug-related illnesses. She added that foreigners with these conditions or chronic alcoholism will be prevented from taking residence in Thailand.

Regarding the tests

Just a day ago, Thailand Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the National Communicable Disease Committee resolved to consider COVID-19 as a communicable disease under surveillance instead of a dangerous communicable disease. Officials concerned in all provinces would adjust their action plans and measures related to COVID-19 accordingly, he said.

WTM London 2022 will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

When COVID-19 becomes a communicable disease under surveillance, visitors will not be required to show the documents of their antigen tests or COVID-19 vaccination at international communicable disease checkpoints. Random checks on COVID-19 vaccination records will stop.

The people who had COVID-19 but were asymptomatic would only observe distancing, mask wearing, hand washing and testing (DMHT) measures for five days, Mr. Anutin said.

The new measures would be proposed to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration and the cabinet for approval. He expected the measures to take effect on October 1.

People could remove their face masks when they exercised outdoors or did other activities that should not require face masks, Mr. Anutin said.

In the summer, COVID cases were on the rise in Thailand and ventilators were in demand. It’s interesting how quickly situations transpire in Thailand, from high cases, to no testing, to no longer a prohibited disease.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News