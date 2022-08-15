Good news for tourism in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The Dubai-based independent hotel management company, Aleph Hospitality, has signed a management contract with Congo-based Sokerico Group to operate Kertel Suites in Kinshasa.

The Kertel Suites in Kinshasa are opening in the DR Congo

The boutique property is currently under development and is set to open in Q1 2023. The hotel will set a new benchmark for the hospitality sector in Kinshasa with its all-suites accommodations and state-of-the-art food and beverage offerings. Aleph Hospitality’s portfolio now covers 12 properties across eight countries on the African continent.

Located in the capital Kinshasa, in the heart of Gombe, a flourishing business center and embassies area, Kertel Suites offers brand-new, contemporary accommodation. The hotel is conveniently located a 20-minute drive from the N’Dolo Airport. Popular tourist destinations in the vicinity include Picasso Beach, Central Station Square, and the Jardin Zoologique.

The premium hotel is an approachable luxury with an elegant, classic design for a corporate lifestyle. Leisure facilities include an upscale rooftop resto-bar, a French bakery-bistro, a roof swimming pool, a fully equipped gym and spa, and three banquet halls.

Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality, said: “We are thrilled to have been entrusted with the management of Kertel Suites in Kinshasa, and we are excited to be operating our first property in Africa’s largest city. It’s an interesting time to secure a presence in the heart of Africa, as The Democratic Republic of the Congo is currently investing in the hospitality sector, restoring historical sites, and strengthening sustainability within their ecosystem. The development is quite unique in its location, and we look forward to bringing next-level hospitality experiences to the heart of Gombe.”

Ritesh Hemnani and Kenny Rawtani, owners of Sokerico Group and project developer, said: “The opening of Kertel Suites in Kinshasa will create vast job opportunities for Congolese residents to become part of Aleph’s rapidly growing hospitality group.

We plan to help accelerate an increase in tourism in the country and position Kinshasa as a destination with superb hospitality services.”

Aleph Hospitality, which has targeted 50 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2026, manages hotels directly for owners, either on a franchise basis for branded properties or as a white label operator for independently branded hotels.

