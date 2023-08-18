Golf Trips in Southeast Asia

Moreover, it draws in visitors who tend to spend more, stay longer, and concurrently generates employment opportunities and income for local residents.

In order to attract more domestic and foreign visitors, the northern port city of Hai Phong in Vietnam is focusing on expanding golf trips as one of its beneficial tourism goods.

Tran Thi Hoang Mai, the Director of the local Department of Culture and Sports, states that around 3,000 people are involved in golf in the city. Among them, a notable portion consists of foreigners from Japan, South Korea, and China.

The city currently has four golf courses for practice and competition. About 1,000 golfers play there every day. At weekends, the figure could increase to 1,500. The Hai Phong City Golf Association currently has over 2,000 members.

Mai pointed out that golf tourism is gaining significance in Vietnam’s upcoming tourism plans. As a result, the city’s People’s Committee worked together with relevant organizations to plan and host the National Golf Championships in both 2022 and 2023. This effort aimed to gather numerous golfers in the port city.

The growth of this form of tourism serves several purposes. It diversifies the range of offerings and enhances tourism competitiveness. Moreover, it draws in visitors who tend to spend more, stay longer, and concurrently generates employment opportunities and income for local residents.

Nearby Golfing Destinations:

Thailand: Thailand is recognized as a prominent golf destination in Southeast Asia. Areas such as Phuket, Bangkok, and Hua Hin feature diverse golf courses set against stunning backdrops. Cambodia: Cambodia is focusing on growing its golf tourism industry. This effort is especially noticeable in locations like Siem Reap. Here, golfers have the opportunity to play amidst ancient temples and lush landscapes. Malaysia: Malaysia has golf courses in regions like Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Langkawi, offering golfers a mix of urban and natural settings. Indonesia: Bali, in Indonesia, has several luxurious golf courses with ocean views and challenging layouts. Philippines: The Philippines, with its diverse landscapes, also offers golf courses in destinations like Manila, Cebu, and Boracay.

These destinations, along with Vietnam, contribute to the growing popularity of golf tourism in Southeast Asia.

